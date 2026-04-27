WWE Raw preview: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and a Joe Hendry concert advertised for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns responds to Jacob Fatu’s challenge for a World Heavyweight Championship match at Backlash

-Seth Rollins opens the show

-Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch appears

-Joe Hendry’s concert

-Intercontinental Champion Penta vs. Rusev in a non-title match

-Lyra Valkyria and Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

Powell’s POV: WWE Backlash will be held on Saturday, May 9 in Tampa, Florida, at Benchmark International Arena. Tonight’s Raw will be live from Laredo, Texas, at Sames Auto Arena. Join me for my live review as Raw streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).