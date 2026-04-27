WWE Raw preview: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and a Joe Hendry concert advertised for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Roman Reigns responds to Jacob Fatu’s challenge for a World Heavyweight Championship match at Backlash
-Seth Rollins opens the show
-Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch appears
-Joe Hendry’s concert
-Intercontinental Champion Penta vs. Rusev in a non-title match
-Lyra Valkyria and Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez
Powell’s POV: WWE Backlash will be held on Saturday, May 9 in Tampa, Florida, at Benchmark International Arena. Tonight’s Raw will be live from Laredo, Texas, at Sames Auto Arena. Join me for my live review as Raw streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment