WrestleMania 42 poll results for best matches and overall show grades

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-33 percent of Dot Net voters gave WrestleMania 42 Night One a D grade. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. F was a close third with 21 percent of the vote.

-Gunther vs. Seth Rollins ran away with the best match of WrestleMania Night One honors with 62 percent of the vote. Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an unsanctioned match finished a distant second with 16 percent of the vote.

-44 percent of Dot Net voters gave WrestleMania 42 Night Two an A grade. B finished second with 35 percent of the vote.

-CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship ran away with the best match of WrestleMania Night Two honors with 79 percent of the vote. Penta vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a ladder match finished a distant second with 9 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: What a difference between the two nights. Jake Barnett and I gave C- grades to WrestleMania 42 Night One. Jake gave WrestleMania 42 Night Two a B grade, while I gave it a B+ grade.

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins have carried the last two WrestleMania shows. Their Triple Threat was also voted the best match of WrestleMania 41 night one with 71 percent of the vote. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.