Wrestler cut by WWE announces his retirement

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We can apparently rule out one wrestler released by WWE on Friday from signing with another company. Roman Macek, who wrestled as Luca Crusifino, announced via social media that he has opted to retire from professional wrestling. “After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this chapter of my life,” Macek wrote.

“Being a part of the WWE has been a dream ever since I was a child. Getting the chance to live out my dream in front of the world is something I’ll never take for granted. To the fans … thank you for every cheer, every boo, every moment of support. You made this journey unforgettable.

“I am forever grateful for the friendships that I made along the way. From talent, to coaches, to the creative team, to every single person I came in contact with at the performance center … thank you!” Read his full statement below or via his social media page.

Powell’s POV: The list of pro wrestlers who followed through on their first retirement claim is slim, but Macek may turn out to be an exception. Only time will tell. I thought he showed potential when he was added to Tony D’Angelo’s crew. Here’s wishing him the best in whatever he chooses to do next.

After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this chapter of my life. Being a part of the WWE has been a dream ever since I was a child. Getting the chance to live out my dream in front of the world is something I’ll never take for granted. To the fans … thank you for… pic.twitter.com/RI5i8fpftV — mace . (@realromanmacek) April 27, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)