WWE Smackdown rating for King and Queen of the Ring four-way matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.450 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was ?? compared to the previous episode’s 1.524 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.38 rating. One year earlier, the June 28, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.207 million viewers and a 0.66 rating.