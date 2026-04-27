Nikki Bella wants Adam Pearce’s job, targeting an upcoming WWE PLE for her in-ring return, backed out of a Baywatch series audition

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Nikki and Brie Show

Hosts: Nikki Bella and Brie Bella

Available via SiriusXM (video below)

Nikki Bella on wanting to be the Raw General Manager (3:13-4:00): I would love one day, before I, you know, call it goodbye for good, I would love to be a Women’s World Champion. Also, what I would love to be and what I love about this one is I can do this, not being in the ring, but there was a lot of talk about it today on X about when should they change up the general managers, and I would love to be a general manager at Raw at one point. So Liv’s [Morgan] championship, Women’s World Championship, and then after in-ring stuff, I would love at some point to be a general manager for Raw, and I don’t know, I haven’t figured that part out, but when I’ve seen all that talk today and someone put me as the GM for Raw, I was like, ‘I like that.'”

On her target event for her return (24:09-24:21): Hopefully, I will get to see you all in June. They just announced Night of Champions is gonna be happening in June as of now, so fingers crossed that still goes, but obviously, I would love to see you all there.”

On backing out of “Baywatch” audition (28:40-28:56): For instance, I had an audition for Baywatch. I ended up not doing it because I knew that I would not be comfortable wearing, if I was to get it, I would not be comfortable wearing a red swimsuit 24/7, because I am not confident yet in a swimsuit, so I didn’t do it.”