Action Wrestling “Better Eight Than Never” results: Vetter’s review of Kasey Owens, Suge D, and Tyler Stevens vs. Alex Kane, Terry Yaki, and Jay Lucas in a loser leaves Action Wrestling street fight

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Action Wrestling “Better Eight Than Never”

Replay available via Independentwrestling.tv

April 24, 2026, in Tyrone, Georgia, at Roger Spencer Community Center

The show’s title references this being Action Wrestling’s eighth anniversary. This event is at their training center — it’s a giant pole barn. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. The crowd was 150-200. Rob Weather and the injured Jaden Newman provided commentary. Again, Tyrone is southwest of Atlanta; it appears to be outside the metro area.

* Five new faces in the lineup for me tonight!

1. Alexander Lev vs. Father Marquis. I’ve noted that Lev is similar in looks to Judas Icarus, and he’s a good heel here. He came out first and told the crowd to shut up, and he made an open challenge. I’m sure I haven’t seen Marquis before; he’s a Black man in a pastor’s robe (same look as Brother Greatness in the Northeast indies), and the crowd loves him. It’s his debut in this venue. Lev kicked him in the gut at the bell. Marquis hit a dropkick.

Lev hit a splash in the corner and an inverted DDT for a nearfall at 3:00. Lev hit some hard chops and was dominating. Marquis hit a tornado DDT. He hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:00, and Lev rolled to the floor to regroup, so Marquis dove onto him. In the ring, Marquis hit a forward Finlay Roll into a corner and immediately hit a moonsault for a nearfall. He went for a frog splash, but Lev got his knees up. Lev immediately hit a piledriver for the pin. Solid opener; they filled that time well.

Alexander Lev defeated Father Marquis at 7:06.

2. Jazzy Yang vs Corinne Joy. Again, Yang is the daughter of Jimmy Yang. Joy is the talented teen I’ve compared to Willow Nightingale and former WWE diva Layla El, and I’m high on her potential. Both are babyfaces. OH, Yang just kicked away a handshake, and they locked up. Joy dragged her to the mat in a headlock, and they traded reversals and rollups. Jazzy hit a spin kick for a nearfall at 3:00; she mounted Corinne and punched her and got another nearfall.

Jazzy applied a sleeper on the mat, but Joy powered back to her feet, and Corinne unloaded some punches. Jazzy hit another spinning heel kick, and they were both down at 5:30. Jazzy hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Corinne hit a spin kick, then a suplex into the turnbuckles, then a frog splash for a nearfall at 7:30. Joy got underneath her in the corner and hit a powerbomb for the pin. Solid.

Corinne Joy defeated Jazzy Yang at 8:48.

* Matt Sells walked to the ring, and the commentators noted he hasn’t been here in months! He boasted about being in one of the very first matches in Action Wrestling eight years ago. He wound up bad-mouthing Jaden Newman, and Newman left commentary to confront him.

3. Prince Mouley vs. Jameson Shook. Shook is the young redhead and Sami Zayn clone. I haven’t seen Mouley before; he was a late replacement for Isaiah Broner, who had flight issues. Mouley was billed as a prince from Morocco, and he’s a heel. He flexed and danced at the bell. Shook hit a dropkick that sent Mouley to the floor, so Jameson dove through him, and he mocked Mouley’s dance. Back in the ring, Mouley hit a springboard kick and some chops. Mouley hit a springboard elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:00. Shook hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Mouley hit a Tiger Bomb for a nearfall. Shook hit a pumphandle powerbomb for the pin. Solid.

Jameson Shook defeated Prince Mouley at 5:25.

4. Darian Bengston vs. Kevin Ku for the Action World Title. Ku came out first, and he got a nice pop. An intense lockup to open and standing switches. Ku hit a backbreaker over his knee at 3:00, and he rammed his knee into the lower back and kept Darian grounded. They traded chops. They went to the floor, and Ku slammed him back-first on the apron; he rolled Bengston into the ring and got a nearfall at 6:30. Ku hit an elbow drop to the lower back and applied a Boston Crab. Bengston got a rollup, but Ku immediately hit another backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:00.

Darian hit a DDT, and they were both down. Bengtston hit a Whisper in the Wind (top-rope twisting cannonball) for a nearfall at 9:30. Ku hit a Cedric-style Lumbar Check for a nearfall. Ku hit a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall, and they traded rollups at 11:00. They traded chops while on their knees, and forearm strikes while standing. Darian went for the Cattle Mutilation, but Ku escaped. Ku nailed a brainbuster on the top turnbuckle at 13:30! OUCH! He got a believable nearfall. However, Darian hit a Pedigree and applied the Cattle Mutilation, and Ku tapped out. That was really good!

Darian Bengston defeated Kevin Ku to retain the Action World Title at 14:51.

* Intermission was edited out. I only know Grayson Pierce of the guys in the ‘popcorn match’ coming out of intermission. (NONE of the other three in the next match even have a cagematch.net bio yet.)

5. Grayson Pierce and Herculon Rage vs. “Golden Class” Byron Young and Dallas Kage. Rage is bald and thick. Young and Kage are young Black men. Kage has short hair that is dyed brown on top. Byron has longer curly hair similar to Kofi’s look, and he has an impressive physique. Pierce and Dallas opened. Byron hit a flying shoulder tackle on Pierce. Pierce and Rage worked over Byron in their corner. Byron hit a powerslam, then a Flatliner at 2:30. Kage hit a dive to the floor.

In the ring, Pierce hit a spin kick that dropped Byron. Dallas and Pierce traded punches. Rage hit a standing powerbomb on Kage for a nearfall, and he jawed at the ref. Rage slammed Dallas and got a nearfall at 4:30. Byron finally got a hot tag, and he hit an impressive top-rope crossbody block on both heels. Byron hit a German Suplex on Rage, then a dive through the ropes onto him at 6:30. He hit a Fosbury Flop onto Grayson.

Kage hit a stunner for a nearfall. Byron hit a uranage powerbomb. Kage hit a top-rope elbow drop on Rage. Pierce hit a Lumbar Check on Byron at 8:30, and they were all down. Rage chokeslammed Byron onto the apron, and he fell to the floor. Rage then hit a wind-up slam on Kage. Pierce hit a split-legged moonsault to pin Kage. Very impressive showing for three guys I hadn’t seen before. Byron Young immediately goes onto a “one to watch” list.

Grayson Pierce and Herculon Rage defeated “Golden Class” Byron Young and Dallas Kage at 9:17.

* Tim Bosby and Dylan Hales came to the ring. He has a mystery opponent tonight that was set up by an Action GM. Again, I consider Bosby to be a top-10 indy prospect in the U.S., and the crowd HATES him. The crowd taunted Bosby with a loud “You tapped out!” chant. (Bosby lost his Action title a few months ago to Bengston via tapout.) Hales got on the mic and adamantly denied that Bosby has ever tapped out, and he said Tim is unbeatable! CEO Matt Griffin came to the ring. Griffin got on the mic and noted that his opponent had beaten Bosby before! It’s Slim J! I just saw Slim J sneak out a victory over Bosby a few months ago in TWE, so this is a rematch.

6. Tim Bosby (w/Dylan Hales) vs. Slim J. Slim J immediately applied a cross-armbreaker, and the crowd again taunted Bosby to tap out. Bosby easily slammed Slim J to the mat, and they twisted each other’s left arms. Slim J hit a standing neckbreaker and a hard kick to the back of the head. The commentators marveled at how the 20-year pro Slim J hasn’t aged (but he never put on any muscle mass, either!) Hales tripped Slim J at 3:00, and Bosby immediately stomped on Slim J and took control.

Slim J applied a modified Muta Lock at 4:30, and the crowd again taunted Bosby to tap out, but he escaped. Bosby hit a release German Suplex that sent Slim J across the ring, and he got a nearfall at 7:00. Tim hit a backbreaker over his knee, then another. Slim J hit a flying spin kick, and they were both down. Slim J hit a Flatliner and again went to his modified Muta Lock. Hales hopped on the apron to distract the ref. Bosby tapped out, but the ref missed it! Bosby hit a powerbomb over his knee for a nearfall at 10:00.

Tim spun Slim J by his head and locked in a Dragon Sleeper, but Slim J powered out. Slim J hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Slim J dove through the ropes onto Bosby, but Tim hit an F5 onto the apron! He rolled Slim J into the ring and got a nearfall at 12:00. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Slim J dropped underneath and hit a powerbomb. He hit a running spinning neckbreaker for a nearfall, but Hales put Bosby’s foot on the ropes. Bosby hit a low-blow uppercut while the ref was out of position, then his release F5 faceplant for the tainted pin. Good action.

Tim Bosby defeated Slim J at 14:35.

7. “The Good Hand” Kasey Owens, Suge D, and “The Wall” Tyler Stevens vs. “Bomaye South” Alex Kane, Terry Yaki, and Jay Lucas in a “loser of the fall leaves Action Wrestling” street fight. That’s quite a stipulation! Owens and Suge D have been feuding both here and in Tennessee’s TWE promotion in recent months, so my guess is one of them is leaving. The Good Hand came out first; the babyfaces charged in, and all six began brawling. Because it’s a street fight, Lucas and Yaki wore pants and white T-shirts. (I love that; you’re not having a match, it’s a fight!)

All six brawled on the floor as they looped the ring. I’m not sure if we ever had a bell. The babyfaces hit stereo back-body drops on the ring apron. The babyfaces dragged Kasey into the ring and worked him over. Suge D got a chair and cracked it over Yaki’s back. In the ring, the heels beat up Kane. The heels slammed Kane through a door and got a nearfall at 7:00. Kasey had a metal hook from the corner of a ring and jabbed it into Lucas’ back. Kasey hit a snap suplex, then Wall hit a suplex at 9:00.

Kane, who had been taped down, broke free, and he hit a series of clotheslines. He traded punches with Wall, then hit an Angle Slam at 10:30. The babyfaces put Wall on a horizontal ladder bridge. Terry leapt off the very top of a ladder and hit a Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall at 12:30! Nice spot! The other heels got back in and hit some more chair shots to the back. Suge and Kasey hit a team DDT move on Yaki. Wall hit a powerbomb on Yaki and went for a cover, but Suge D stopped Wall, and he barked at him! Suge D and Wall argued! Suge D pie-faced Wall!

The babyfaces got Suge D alone and beat him up. Kane hit a release suplex and got a believable nearfall at 15:00. Wall and Owens got on the apron, but Kasey jawed at Suge D, turned, and left! Suge D yelled at Wall, and threw a punch at him, so Wall hit Suge D. Wall hit a windup uranage on Suge D! The babyfaces just backed away and let the heels fight amongst themselves! Wall left, and only Suge D was left of the heels. Kane hit a suplex and pinned Suge D. Goodbye, Suge D!! His Action wrestling career is over!

Alex Kane, Terry Yaki, and Jay Lucas defeated “The Wall” Tyler Stevens, Suge D, and Kasey Owens at 17:30; Suge D must leave Action Wrestling permanently.

Final Thoughts: Bengson-Ku had a predictably good match and earned best match of the night. Ku isn’t a regular here, so I never expected him to win, but it was still pretty entertaining. Slim J vs. Bosby was good for second place, as those two have great chemistry. At some point, though, Bosby has to win some matches without cheating, simply because he’s the better wrestler. The main event played out exactly as I imagined, after watching the simmering tension between Suge D and Kasey Owens in recent months.

Five intriguing debuts and all made a memorable mark. I’m not a big fan of mixing faith in pro wrestling, but Father Marquis was energetic and fun. Again, I came away really impressed with Byron Young. Herculon Rage is going to be a bruiser. Nearly every top Action Wrestling star was here, and I didn’t have to watch the arm-pumping dork Bobby Flaco tonight, so that’s a bonus, too! Overall, a good show