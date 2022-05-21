5/20 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Javier Bernal vs. Bryson Montana, Yulisa Leon vs. Ivy Nile, and Josh Briggs vs. Quincy Elliott

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 14)

Taped May 17, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 20, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Javier Bernal made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness welcomed us to the show…

1. Javier Bernal vs. Bryson Montana. Montana grabbed a headlock early before Bernal rolled through and applied the armlock. Montana responded with a side slam to escape and whipped Bernal into the corner before applying an over the shoulder backbreaker to wear down Bernal. Bernal countered with a dropkick, a side Russian leg sweep, and a Codebreaker to secure the victory.

Javier Bernal defeated Bryson Montana via pinfall in 4:10.

The commentary team hyped Yulisa Leon vs. Ivy Nile for after the break…[c]

John’s Ramblings: The show opener was fine. Montana looked good in there before Bernal picked up the win.

2. Yulisa Leon (w/Valentina Feroz) vs. Ivy Nile. Nile aggressively took Leon down to the mat early before Leon worked for the test of strength and drove Nile into the corner. Nile took Leon down with the armbar but Leon would eventually roll Nile up for a two count. Leon would hit forearms to rock Nile for another nearfall. Both women would work on each other’s necks and land a double neckbreaker. Nile hit a enzuigiri and a forearm in the corner followed by a dropkick. Leon responded with a scoop slam before Nile rolled through with the dragon sleeper for the submission win.

Ivy Nile defeated Yulisa Leon via submission in 5:20.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

John’s Ramblings: Great match. Definitely the best match I’ve seen from Nile and Leon offered the most offense from anyone against Nile so far to date. Nile looked impressed after the match so maybe Leon would be a good fit in Diamond Mine?

3. Josh Briggs (w/Brooks Jensen) vs. Quincy Elliott. Back and forth from both men early before Elliott splashed Briggs in the corner to gain control. Elliott hit a suplex for a near fall before hitting a big splash to continue the work on the mid section of Briggs. Briggs countered with elbows before Elliott took Briggs down again with an elbow strike of his own. Elliott applied the abdominal stretch as Jensen shouted encouragement to Brooks from the outside. Briggs avoided a bonsai drop from Elliott, hit a boot to the face and a splash in the corner followed up with a strong lariat for the pinfall.

Josh Briggs defeated Quincy Elliott via pinfall in 7:16.