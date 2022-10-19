NXT Halloween Havoc lineup: The card for Saturday’s Peacock special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Halloween Havoc event that will be held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship

-Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Oro Mensah vs. Nathan Frazer in a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild match

-Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp in an Ambulance Match (Brutus Creed’s NXT career is over if Julius loses)

-Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match

