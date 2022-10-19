AEW Full Gear main event is set

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against MJF in the main event of AEW Full Gear. The pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, November 19 in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center.

Powell’s POV: MJF announced on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite that he is cashing in the AEW Casino Ladder Match chip that is good for a title shot any time, any place. I suppose it’s worth mentioning that it’s possible it’s a swerve and he actually cashes in the chip before then.