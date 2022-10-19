What's happening...

AEW Full Gear main event is set

October 19, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against MJF in the main event of AEW Full Gear. The pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, November 19 in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center.

Powell’s POV: MJF announced on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite that he is cashing in the AEW Casino Ladder Match chip that is good for a title shot any time, any place. I suppose it’s worth mentioning that it’s possible it’s a swerve and he actually cashes in the chip before then.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.