Ace Steel reportedly released from his AEW contract

October 19, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has released Ace Steel (Christopher Guy) from his producer contract. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com reports that Steel was released on Wednesday.

Powell’s POV: Steel is the first casualty of the AEW All Out backstage altercation that involved him, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson. AEW has not publicly confirmed Steel’s release nor provided updates on the suspensions of the others involved.

