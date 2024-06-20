AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jay White vs. Rey Fenix in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun

-Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa vs. Saraya, Anna Jay, and Harley Cameron

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center.