WrestleMania 39 week begins with WWE Raw in Phoenix (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Kenta Kobashi, Charlie Haas, SoCal Val, Sylvain Grenier, Mike Mondo, Swede Hanson, Kenny Jay, Jumbo Tsuruta

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WrestleMania 39 week has arrived. Let the madness begin!

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. The show features the brand’s final push for WrestleMania 39. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. We are looking for contributors who are interested in writing our weekly live review of AEW Dark Elevation. If you’d like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmailcom

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Phoenix, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in St. Louis, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Los Angeles, and all WrestleMania weekend (WWE and non-WWE) events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Kenta Kobashi turned is 56 today.

-Charlie Haas is 51 today.

-SoCal Val (Paige Mayo) is 37 today.

-The late Swede Hanson (Robert Hanson) was born on March 27, 1933. He died from sepsis at age 68 on February 19, 2002.

-The late Kenny Jay (Kenny Benkowski) was born on March 27, 1937. He died at age 85 on February 2, 2023.

-Sylvain Grenier turned 46 on Sunday.

-Mike Mondo (Mike Brendli) turned 40 on Sunday.

-The late Jumbo Tsuruta (Tomomi Tsuruta) was born on March 25, 1951. He died of complications from a kidney transplant age age 49 on May 13, 2000.