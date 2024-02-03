AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
-Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero
-Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith in a Proving Ground match
-Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch vs. Daniel Garcia and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler
-Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata
Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Edinburg, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
