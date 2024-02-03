AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero

-Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith in a Proving Ground match

-Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch vs. Daniel Garcia and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

-Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Edinburg, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).