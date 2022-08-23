AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Dante Martin and Matt Sydal vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

-Westin Blake vs. Daniel Garcia

-Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. GKM and Oliver Sawyer

-“The Trustbusters” Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, and Slim J vs. Ryan Howe, Omar Amir, and Cash Flo

-Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander vs. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry

-KiLynn King vs. Mafioso

-Max Caster vs. Justin Cotto

-Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

-Rocky Radley and Allie Recks vs. Robyn Renegade and Charlette Renegade

-Tyshaun Perez, DK Vandu, and Joey Sweets vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10

-Sean Maluta and Manny Lo vs. Iron Savages

-Jora Johl vs. Vary Morales

-Anthony Ogogo vs. Meto

-Blake Christian vs. Lucky Ali

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.