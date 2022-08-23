AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Dante Martin and Matt Sydal vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto
-Westin Blake vs. Daniel Garcia
-Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. GKM and Oliver Sawyer
-“The Trustbusters” Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, and Slim J vs. Ryan Howe, Omar Amir, and Cash Flo
-Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander vs. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry
-KiLynn King vs. Mafioso
-Max Caster vs. Justin Cotto
-Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth
-Rocky Radley and Allie Recks vs. Robyn Renegade and Charlette Renegade
-Tyshaun Perez, DK Vandu, and Joey Sweets vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10
-Sean Maluta and Manny Lo vs. Iron Savages
-Jora Johl vs. Vary Morales
-Anthony Ogogo vs. Meto
-Blake Christian vs. Lucky Ali
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
