Murphy’s Blog: AEW Full Gear Predictions – Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Title

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW presents its annual Full Gear event emanating from Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. Nine matches are advertised for the main show, promising another three-and-a half to four-hour event. Fortunately, it’s on a Saturday night which eliminates the next-day work factor for many. Like others, I’ve been critical of the company’s lack of storyline development for its pay-per-views. In looking at this lineup, there are several matches that have benefitted from solid builds that will enhance the overall quality. These are small steps, but I am hoping the trend continues, especially once the new TV deal kicks in. All that said, let’s run down the card!

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship. I liked the build to this match on several fronts. First, Moxley’s promos have been stellar and I love that they’re giving Cassidy a more serious edge. Plus, they’re playing into their history very well. The match does lack for me a bit in that I don’t see Cassidy winning the title. I also don’t think we’ll be getting the payoff to whatever the greater storyline is with Moxley. And frankly I’m not all that interested in the payoff anyway. Of course that could change.

Don Predicts: Jon Moxley retains the AEW World Championship.

Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship. This will be fine but I’m not a fan of rushing the dissension between Mone and Kamille as that has been a more interesting plot point than the match. I’m also not ruling out a Julia Hart return to cost Statlander the match since the announcers mentioned Hart’s and Statlander’s history at last year’s Full Gear.

Don Predicts: Mercedes Mone retains the TBS Championship.

“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Malakai Black and Brody King vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in a four-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles. I wish they would spend some time building storylines for the tag teams instead of these multi-team matches that are the epitome of lazy booking. It will be a fine match and I expect this to be the end of the Acclaimed.

Don Predicts: Private Party retains the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Title. This falls into the category of a good match without much to be interested in. I’m really hoping for Garcia’s sake that this isn’t the setup for a Matt Menard turn as that would be a big setback for whatever plans they have for him.

Don Predicts: Jack Perry retains the TNT Title.

Ricochet vs, Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Title. This will be one of the best matches of the night for sure. Unfortunately, I don’t want to see either one lose and feel like they’re just starting to do something with Takeshita. Regardless, I see Ricochet going over here, setting up a showdown with Will Ospreay down the road. The two have a history and Ospreay will look to win his title back. It will also be a nice jab at WWE to show them “we can elevate a guy you refused to.”

Don Predicts: Ricochet wins the AEW International Title.

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher. This will be the other match of the night and one of the better storyline builds. It would have been more intriguing if both competitors weren’t regularly featured in competitive matches. It would have also meant more if they two didn’t have any interaction prior to this match. In any event, this will be grace and I actually see Ospreay doing the honors to give the rub to his friend.

Don Predicts: Kyle Fletcher defeats Will Ospreay.

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley. Not a bad build here but the real story is Lashley appearing in his first pay-per-view match for AEW. Could we see a new member of the Hurt Syndicate?

Don Predicts: Bobby Lashley defeats Swerve Strickland.

Hangman Page vs. Jay White. Their first match was very good and while the storyline has been average, it will be decent. I am concerned about parity booking here given that White won the first match, but let’s see what they do.

Don Predicts: Hangman Page defeats Jay White.

MJF vs. Roderick Strong. In an effort to hold off on the showdown between MJF and Adam Cole, they went with this match. It will be good, but the story has done nothing for me. I’ll be interested to see how Kyle O’Reilly factor in…could this be the beginning of O’Reilly and Strong turning on Cole?

Don Predicts: MJF defeats Roderick Strong.

(Pre-Show) Big Boom AJ vs. QT Marshall. No idea who AJ is but should be a fun exhibition.

Don Predicts: Big Boom AJ defeats QT Marshall.

(Pre-Show) Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo. This is what I was afraid of. Jay had a couple of good outings against Mariah May but is now back to pre-show matches. I am hoping she is the exception to the rule and can be built back up as she has a good look and potential.

Don Predicts: Anna Jay defeats Deonna Purrazzo.