AEW Full Gear lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center.
-Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship
-Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship
-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Malakai Black and Brody King vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in a four-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Championship
-Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Title
-Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
-Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley
-Hangman Page vs. Jay White
-MJF vs. Roderick Strong
-AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa hold a champagne celebration
-(Pre-Show) Big Boom AJ vs. QT Marshall
-(Pre-Show) Dante Martin vs. vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Buddy Matthews in a four-way
-(Pre-Show) Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay
Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other platforms for $49.99.
