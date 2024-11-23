Create a Pro “Big Bang” results: Vetter’s review of The Iron Savages and Gabby Forza vs. Megan Bayne, VSK, and Eric James

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Create a Pro “Big Bang”

September 22, 2024 in Lynbrook, N.Y. at the KOC Hall

This show was just uploaded to IWTV. Lynbrook is located on Long Island, not far from downtown New York city. This show features three wrestlers who have now signed WWE ID contracts: Ricky Smokes, Bryce Donovan and Aaron Rourke.

* This show is in a Knights of Columbus hall but it looks like a ballroom; it has chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. It’s a small room so there isn’t seating on one side of the ring. It appears the crowd is maybe 150. (I previously have only seen CAP shows from their training center.)

1. TK Wylde and “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio vs. George, Jay Mesias, and Pat Fitzpatrick (w/Lady Killjoy). The Shooter Boys had a match in Wrestling Open a couple weeks ago, and I’ve seen JGeorge a few times, but I don’t think I’ve seen the other three. Wylde has a mustache and he makes faces that reminds me of the Outrunners. The Shooter Boys wear amateur wrestling-style singlets and they tied up JGeorge. Pretty basic action; you can tell a lot of these guys are brand new. Fitzpatrick is white and bald and looks like a young Nick Gage. The heels worked over Vecchio for several minutes. Wylde’s team hit a Shield-style triple powerbomb for the p in on Mesias. Okay action; they all worked hard.

TK Wylde, Aaron Ortiz, and Anthony Vecchio defeated George, Jay Mesias, and Pat Fitzpatrick at 11:11.

2. Jake Lange vs. The Sweeper for the CAP TV Title. I’ve seen the Sweeper before; he uses the wide broom to clean the ring and he’s a scrawny kid. Lange has his hair back in a ponytail and has a smug look as he comes to the ring, and he was loudly booed. Lange hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 2:00. He hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Sweeper hit a DDT. He hit a second-rope Russian Legsweep, but Lange hit a spear for the pin. Acceptable.

Jake Lange defeated The Sweeper to retain the CAP TV Title at 7:07.

3. Liam Davis vs. Nick Robles vs. Ricky Smokes vs. TJ Crawford for the CAP Mayhem Medal. I don’t think I’ve seen Liam but I know the others. Robles is the 1980s rocker; he never wins but he’s entertaining. Liam came out last and he showed off the medal; he’s taller and thicker than these other three. All four brawled at the bell. Smokes hit a dropkick on Liam at 1:30. Crawford hit a snap Dragon Suplex. Robles hit a huracanrana, then a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Robles hit a Burning Hammer on Smokes. Crawford hit a DDT and a twisting neckbreaker combo. TJ hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 4:00. Robles hit a Rocker Dropper on Smokes and was going to go for a pin, but Liam tossed Robles to the floor and stole the pin on Ricky. That was a lot of action in a short match and much, much better than the first two matches.

Liam Davis defeated Nick Robles, Ricky Smokes and TJ Crawford to retain the CAP Mayhem Medal at 5:01.

4. CPA vs. Tristian Kyle. I enjoy CPA’s brand of humor as an undercard act. Kyle wore a fluffy fur jacket and was billed as “your future boyfriend.” (Think Tyler Breeze-meets-a young “Spanky” Brian Kendrick.) CPA sang to Creed’s “Sacrifice” on his way to the ring. Kyle tossed CPA to the floor early on and CPA sold a back injury upon landing. In the ring, Kyle hit a dropkick at 2:00 and was in charge. CPA hit a missile dropkick, then a stunner for a nearfall at 4:30. CPA peeled off a button-down shirt and he nailed his comedy 619, then the Numbers Cruncher (Death Valley Driver) for the pin. I liked this.

CPA defeated Tristian Kyle at 5:41.

5. Bryce Donovan and Evil Kip vs. “Los Toxicos” Lutik Sucio and Sebastian Amor (w/Nat Castle) for the CAP Tag Team Titles. I’ve seen Los Toxicos in Blitzkrieg Wrestling before. Not sure if I have seen Evil Kip; he comes out to Phil Collins’ “Take a Look At Me Now,” and he looks like a dorky eighth grade science teacher. LT attacked them from behind at the entrance, and they fought their way to the ring. The bell rang to officially begin at 1:15. The LT worked over Bryce and kept him grounded. Kip got a hot tag at 6:30 and he hit a double clothesline. He backed both heels into a corner and punched them both.

Sebastian, wearing red, hit a frogsplash for a nearfall on Kip at 8:30. Kip hit a double DDT and tagged Bryce back in. Donovan hit a pop-up powerbomb on Sebastian. Amor dropped Bryce throat-first on the top rope. The LT hit a team chokeslam-and-Lungblower combo on Bryce for a believable nearfall at 10:30. The ref tossed Nat Castle for cheating. Kip hit Amor with a title belt! Bryce hit a chokeslam on Amor for the pin. Okay match. Donovan (one of the WWE ID guys) is just so clearly at another level than these other three.

Bryce Donovan and Evil Kip defeated Lutik Sucio and Sebastian Amor to retain the CAP Tag Team Titles at 11:49.



6. Jack Tomlinson vs. Dante Drago in a “Hollywood Backyard Brawl.” I’m familiar with the short, dark-haired Drago; I may have seen Tomlinson once before. Tomlinson wore black pants and black shirt; he has short dark hair. He got on the mic and talked about a beloved pinata named “Toby” that he destroyed. Okay… Drago jumped in the ring and attacked him, and they brawled at ringside. Back in the ring, they used garbage cans and chairs to beat up each other. Tomlinson hit a uranage onto the garbage can for a nearfall at 5:30. Dante went under the ring and grabbed a ‘frat paddle.’ Tomlinson continued to hit Drago with chairshots. This one isn’t working for me.

Tomlinson hit a superkick. They used a plastic popcorn bucket on each other. Dante hit a Blue Thunder Bomb onto a folded chair at 15:00. The commentators kept talking about Toby… are these two really having a hardcore match because of a destroyed pinata? Ugh. Dante went under the ring and pulled out another pinata and the crowd cheered for this. Drago hit a low blow and he ‘talked to the pinata.’ Good lord this is dumb. He cracked the pinata over Tomlinson’s head. He then chokeslammed Tominson through a door bridge to win the match. That was just bad and seemingly never-ending… and they were fighting over a pinata?

Dante Drago defeated Jack Tomlinson at 21:22.

7. Slade vs. Vargas (w/Ariel Nix). Slade is the scary white, bald guy. Vargas is heavyset and is the “Dominican Destroyer.” He is thicker but also surprisingly much taller than Slade, too. They immediately traded punches. They hit double clotheslines and both popped back up at 1:30; this is already more intense than the last match. Vargas hit a Bulldog Powerslam. Slade jawed at Ariel, who was on the apron and distracting him Vargas hit a standing powerbomb for the pin. Shockingly short, especially after the prior match was so long.

Vargas defeated Slade at 6:05.

* A guy named Will Straus came to the ring and he demanded that Vargas apologize to him. (I have no idea who this guy is.) Vargas grabbed Will by his throat. Ariel ordered Vargas to let Will go, and she ordered Vargas to apologize to him. Vargas did apologize, and Will celebrated as if he won a match. Ariel said at the next show, Vargas will face Will, and she informed Vargas he will lay down and let Will pin him… or she will fire Vargas.

8. Bobby Orlando vs. Aaron Rourke vs. GKM vs. Leo Sparrow in a gauntlet. Orlando opened. Rourke came out and he’s the CAP champion, but he sat down on a chair in the front row. Sparrow is the first competitor in this gauntlet; I’ve seen him a few times now, and he was booed. Sparrow hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. Bobby hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 4:00.He hit a flying stunner for the pin.

Bobby Orlando defeated Leo Sparrow at 5:10.

GKM ran into the ring and attacked Orlando, and the second part of our gauntlet is underway! GKM is similar in looks, size and style to Chris Bey, and he hit a Stinger Splash in a corner and was in charge. He hit a twisting suplex for a nearfall at 2:30, then a moonsault for a nearfall. However, Orlando rolled him up for a pin out of nowhere.

Bobby Orlando defeated GKM at 3:14.

Rourke was livid and he ordered GKM to head to the back. Rourke announced that HE is the final step of the gauntlet! He attacked Bobby and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Bobby hit a clothesline and was fired up. He hit a spear for a nearfall at 3:30, then a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. Rourke hit a kick to the back of the head for a nearfall, then he applied a Figure Four in the center of the ring, and he turned it into a Figure Eight, but Orlando reached the ropes at 5;30. Orlando hit a piledriver for a nearfall and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Orlando hit a buttbump to the face in the corner at 7:30. He grabbed a chair but the ref confiscated it. Orlando got a rollup for a visual pin but the ref was out of position. Rourke struck Bobby with his title belt, and the ref called for the bell. Lame finish.

Bobby Orlando defeated Aaron Rourke via DQ at 8:23; Rourke retains the CAP Title.

* Rourke got on the mic and said he has always hated Orlando and he’s disgusted by him. Evil Kip and Bryce Donovan ran in to make the save. Bobby got on the mic and challenged the heels to a six-man tag at a show that took place Oct. 9.

9. Gabby Forza and “The Iron Savages” Beefcake Boulder and Bulk Bronson vs. Megan Bayne and “Adrenaline Express” VSK and Eric James. Bronson beat up the smaller James early on and hit some loud chops in the corner, then some bodyslams. Bayne and Forza entered and squared off at 5:00. Bayne hit some shoulder tackles but Gabby didn’t budge. Bronson hit a gorilla press on James. VSK struck Bronson’s knee with a chair at 8:00, and the heels began working over Bronson’s left leg. Bayne hit a flying clothesline for a nearfall at 12:00.

Bronson finally hit a Black Hole Slam at 14:00 and he tagged in Forza. Gabby hit some Polish Hammers on Bayne and a running Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. She tossed VSK onto James. Bayne hit a sit-out powerbomb on Gabby for a nearfall. Gabby hit a German Suplex on Bayne. Boulder entered — he had barely been in the match! — and he hit a running splash in the corner on VSK at 16:30. He hit a fallaway slam-and-Samoan Drop combon on the male heels. Bayne hit a double clothesline on the Iron Savages but it just staggered them. They hit a team spinebuster on her.

VSK hit a frogsplash on Boulder for a nearfall and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. The heels took turns hitting splashes in a corner on Boulder. They tossed Bronson onto Boulder in the corner at 19:30 and got a nearfall, but Gabby broke up the pin. Bayne picked up her male teammates and tossed them over the top rope onto the Iron Savages on the floor. The women brawled in the ring. Forza hit a snap suplex. Gabby missed a spear and crashed into a corner. Suddenly everyone was down. VSK hit a Blade Runner faceplant on Forza. VSK and James accidentally superkicked Bayne at 23:00! The Iron Savages hit spears on VSK and James. Gabby hit a spear on Bayne for the pin! Good match.

Gabby Forza, Beefcake Boulder, and Bulk Bronson defeated Megan Bayne, VSK, and Eric James at 23:55.

Final Thoughts: An up-and-down show. A good main event and you had good matches from the three WWE ID talents (Rourke, Smokes, Donovan). The first two matches showed guys who just aren’t quite ready yet. The hardcore match between Dante and Tomlinson should have been 10 minutes shorter; they didn’t do enough to hold my interest, and I will reiterate… they were apparently fighting over the fact Tomlinson destroyed a pinata. (Isn’t the whole job of a pinata to be destroyed?)