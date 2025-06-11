Create A Pro “The Chosen Ones” results: Vetter’s review of Slade vs. Vargas vs. Bear Bronson in a Sabu’s Rules match, Bobby Orlando vs. Rich Swann for the CAP Title, The King of CAP Battle Royal

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Create A Pro “The Chosen Ones”

May 31, 2025, in Melville, N.Y. at All Sportz Melville

Released June 10, 2025, on YouTube.com

This venue is an indoor ice arena on Long Island, and the attendance was maybe 300. The lights were on and the lighting was pretty good. The commentators said this would Dan Barry’s final CAP performance as part of his retirement tour.

1. Aaron Rourke vs. Dan Barry. A lockup to open and they are both babyfaces. They did some gay humor and butt-swatting. Rourke hit a dropkick; Barry hit his own dropkick at 3:30 that sent Rourke to the floor to regroup. They traded chops at ringside, and Rourke accidentally chopped the ring post at 4:30. Dan slammed Rourke onto the ring apron. In the ring Barry hit a Sabu-style springboard flipping splash and pointed to the sky in the signature Sabu pose. Rourke hit a shotgun dropkick. Barry stayed in charge and kept Rourke off-balance.

Rourke hit a running buttbump in the corner at 7:30 and he was fired up. Dan dove through the ropes onto Rourke and the crowd popped for that. (Dan is in his early 40s and as a commentator noted, he’s going out strong on his retirement tour.) They got back into the ring, and Rourke immediately rolled him up for the pin. Barry was stunned he just lost.

Aaron Rourke defeated Dan Barry at 9:11.

2. Nat Castle vs. Rebecca J. Scott vs. Paris Van Dale vs. B3cca in a four-way match to become No. 1 contender to the CAP Women’s Title. I wrote their names in order of appearance.I’ve seen Nat just two or three times. I’ve seen Scott several times, including in Dreamwave in Illinois, and I always compare her to former TNA wrestler Taylor Wilde. PVD is a regular here in the Northeast. International pop star B3cca came out last and sang her top radio hit “On B3cca, On God,” and I’m not kidding, a lot of the fans were singing along. Nat attacked B3cca to open, so Scott battled Paris, and those two fought to the floor.

In the ring, Paris hit a DDT and the splits across Nat’s neck for a nearfall at 1:00. B3cca leapt off the second turnbuckle and hit a somersault to the floor on the other three; she rolled Nat into the ring and got a nearfall. B3cca and Paris both did the splits across from each other and traded slaps to the face at 3:00 (Austin and Rock never did that!) Paris hit an X-Factor.

Scott hit an enzuigiri. Scott and Nat hit stereo tornado DDTs at 5:00; they began to argue and pushed each other, and Nat hit a German Suplex on Scott. B3cca hit a neckbreaker over her knee on Scott, then her top-rope 450 Splash! However, Nat immediately tossed B3cca to the floor and stole the pin on the prone Scott. The replay showed that B3cca’s knee CLOCKED Scott in her cheek; I hope she’s okay. Good action overall; they got a lot of offense in a match that short.

Nat Castle defeated Rebecca J. Scott, Paris Van Dale, and B3cca in a four-way at 6:11 to become No. 1 contender to the CPA Women’s Title.

3. “The System” Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio for the CAP Tag Team Titles. Myers and short-haired Vecchio opened. Vecchio hit some quick armdrags that frustrated Myers. Ortiz tagged in, and they twisted Myers’ arm. Eddie tagged in and battled Ortiz. The System began working over Vecchio in their corner. Alisha choked Vecchio in the ropes at 4:00 and was booed. Myers hit a back suplex. Edwards took the kid to the floor, leaned Vecchio against the guardrail, and hit some loud chops. In the ring, they kept Anthony grounded.

Aaron got a hot tag at 6:30, and he dove through the ropes onto the champs. In the ring, he hit a top-rope crossbody block onto Edwards, then a Northern Lights Suplex on Myers for a nearfall, and the crowd thought it was a three. Eddie hit a backpack stunner on Ortiz, and Myers hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 8:30, and they were shocked they didn’t put the rookie away. The Shooter Boys hit stereo superkicks on Myers, then a team Blockbuster for the pin! New champions! This crowd went NUTS for the title switch. Good match.

Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz defeated Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers to win the CAP Tag Team Titles at 9:22.

4. Heath (Slater) and Dante Drago vs. Jake Lang and Sidney Bakabella. Lang and Sidney came out first. I’ve seen Lang just two or three times and admittedly have not been impressed. He got on the mic and claimed it’s Bakabella’s 69th birthday. (Sidney is actually probably 45 to 50.) Regardless, Sidney’s a manager, not really a wrestler. Drago is short with dark hair; I’ve seen him in Wrestling Open and a few other northeast indies and he’s okay. The younger guys, Lang and Drago, opened with basic offense, and Drago knocked him down with a shoulder tackle.

Drago hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 1:30. Heath got in and targeted Lang’s left arm; he wore a T-shirt that referenced his “Dad Bod.” Lang tagged in Bakabella at 3:00, but Sidney didn’t want in. Sidney got in, and we had some comedy as Heath allowed Bakabella to apply a headlock. Heath peeled off Bakabella’s wig at 5:30, and of course, Sidney sold it like he was embarrassed and ashamed, and the crowd laughed at him. Drago got the crowd started in a “Bald!” chant. The heels began working over Drago, with Lang doing the bulk of the work.

Lang hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 8:30. Heath finally got a hot tag at 11:30 and hit a flying leg lariat on Lang, then a powerslam for a nearfall, but Sidney made the save. The heels began stomping on Heath. They did a tower spot out of the corner, with Sidney on the bottom, and he was the only one left standing. He missed a People’s Elbow. Heath immediately hit a leaping bulldog and pinned Sidney. The crowd liked this a lot. I’m not sure Heath even broke a sweat.

Heath (Slater) and Dante Drago defeated Jake Lang and Sidney Bakabella at 13:58.

5. Gabby Forza vs. Alisha Edwards (w/Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers) for the CAP Women’s Title. Myers sold pain in his neck as he came to the ring. The commentators said Gabby has held this belt for 385 days and is the longest-running current CAP champion. Gabby has the clear strength advantage. Eddie almost immediately choked Gabby in the ropes, allowing Alisha to hit some chops and take over. The ref finally saw the cheating and she ejected Eddie & Myers, but before they left, Gabby picked up Alisha and dumped her to the floor onto the guys at 3:00.

Gabby and Alisha circled the ring, with Forza hitting some loud chops. In the ring, Alisha hit a running basement dropkick in the corner and got a nearfall at 5:00. Gabby held her upside down for several seconds, but Alisha escaped and got a rollup, then she hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Gabby hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 7:30 and the crowd rallied for Forza. She nailed the Fire Thunder Driver (sit-out piledriver) and got the pin. Good action.

Gabby Forza defeated Alisha Edwards to retain the CAP Women’s Title at 8:48.

6. TJ Crawford and “Adrenaline Express” VSK and Eric James vs. Jeff Jarrett, CPA, and Nick Robles. Adrenaline Express wore black-and-pink jackets that could be almost Hart Foundation gear. I’ve only seen Eric James 2-3 times, but the rest I’ve seen frequently. Rocker boy Robles came out to Twisted Sister’s “I Wanna Rock!” Jarrett came out for his last team, and of course, he used his “My World” theme. The heels attacked from behind, even before Jarrett and Robles had removed their jackets. The babyfaces cleared the ring, and CPA peeled off one of his button-down shirts.

We got going with CPA against the taller James. CPA hit some Polish Hammers. Robles tied up VSK’s left arm. Jarrett tagged in at 3:00 to a nice pop, and he tied up with VSK. Jarrett did the Fargo Strut and hit some punches. He traded blows with TJ, and all the heels bailed to the floor again, allowing the three babyfaces to do the Fargo Strut together. VSK grabbed Robles’ ankle, allowing TJ to hit a kick, and the heels began working over Robles in their corner. Robles hit a huracanrana on Crawford. CPA got a hot tag at 7:00 and fought TJ.

The heels now began working over CPA and kicked him off the ropes to the floor, where they beat him up some more. VSK hit a dropkick and celebrated and got a nearfall at 9:30. The heels now did the Fargo Strut and taunted Jarrett. CPA hit a top-rope double missile dropkick. Jarrett finally got a hot tag at 12:00 and hit some punches on each of the three heels. He did a double-noggin-knocker on the Adrenaline Express, and he repeatedly punched Crawford in the corner. Robles hit the Rocker Dropper. AE hit an FTR-style Shatter Machine.

CPA got back in the ring and hit some Dusty-style punches and he peeled off yet another shirt. He hit the 1099 (comedy 619). TJ tried a Silver Bullet spin kick, but Jarrett ducked it. Jarrett immediately hit The Stroke faceplant on TJ for the pin. A fun match with each of the babyfaces able to do their big spots. They handed CPA the mic, and he sang “I Can’t Wait To Be Alone With My Baby Tonight.” He and Jarrett did a duet of it. The crowd, and especially Jarrett, loved this tribute. We got one more Fargo Strut from the babyfaces.

Jeff Jarrett, CPA, and Nick Robles defeated TJ Crawford, VSK, and Eric James at 14:15.

* Intermission was edited out. Maven came to the ring, as he is hosting our next match, which is a battle royal. (He wore street clothes; I don’t think he’s a surprise competitor.) The commentators brought up Maven eliminating the Undertaker in a Royal Rumble. (Which is still the most surprising moment in WWF history; fight me on that one!) Maven had a tiny female referee hold up a gaudy crown, and a male referee held up a red king’s robe. Maven admitted he has no idea how many competitors are in this.

7. The King of CAP Battle Royal. I consider CAP to be a training school, so I’m presuming I’m not going to know many competitors in this one. The Even Stevens (Steven Somerset and Steven Azure) are in it. JGeorge came out. My guess is we have 25 men in the ring, and I recognize three? (Those 25 all came in together and didn’t get individual entrances.) A guy named Phillip Cardigan got his own entrance; he’s essentially doing Dan the Dad’s gimmick. Leo Sparrow got his own intro, too; he had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it AEW match.

A guy named Jack Tomlinson (trying his best to look like Luke Perry) got his own entrance. “Smart” Mark Sterling got his own entrance, so we’re up to five that I know… Evil Kip got his own entrance; I think I’ve seen him once. The muscular Tommy Invincible came to the ring; he got squashed by Matt Cardona at GCW’s big Hammerstein show in January. Yeah there might be 25-30 in the ring. Everyone circled Invincible, picked him up, and tossed him five to 10 seconds in. (I’ll pick Leo Sparrow to win. Let’s see if I can be like Bobby Heenan and change my pick a dozen times.)

The eliminations were pretty quick, and this thinned out quickly. Justin Finn was in there; the commentators noted he had a good debut in GCW. (I remember that; Joey Janela carried the kid to a really watchable match.) TK Wylde tossed someone. The commentators acknowledged we have “a lot of newcomers’ in there. There were two scrawny kids in lucha masks in there; looking at the build, I’m guessing one of those kids is 14 or 15. We had some music at 6:00. (There are maybe 10 left!) Who is coming out? It’s Bryce Donovan, looking ticked off as ever! Channeling my inner Heenan, I’ll now pick Bryce to win!

Bryce got in, chokeslammed TK Wylde, and tossed him. Bryce tossed multiple guys. The young masked ‘luchadores’ were tossed. Bryce tossed Evil Kip. Just Joe, in an ugly green sweater, snuck up behind and tossed Bryce! This looked exactly like how Maven tossed Undertaker! Just Joe got tossed. We’re suddenly down to three: Jack Tomlinson, Mark Sterling, and Phil Cardigan. Phil tossed Tomlinson. Phil offered Sterling a coffee (I told you he does a Dan the Dad gimmick.) Phil drank his coffee, and it fired him up. He tossed Sterling to the floor, and he thought he won. But sure enough, Leo Sparrow snuck into the ring and tossed Phil Cardigan to win the battle royal. Hey, I picked that right!

Leo Sparrow won a 25ish-man battle royal at 11:44.

* Maven said that Leo threw spinach or kale in his face, and the crowd wasn’t happy with that. Maven presented Leo with the king’s robe and crown, but Leo demanded a handshake. Maven shook his hand, but Leo hit a low blow punt kick.

8. Bobby Orlando vs. Rich Swann for the CAP Title. Swann had his never-ending entrance to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long. I guarantee they are going to dance. A lock-up to open, and a commentator said these two have never been in the ring together before. Right on cue, they danced a bit before locking up again. Friendly reversals and a standoff at 2:00. Bobby hit a running bulldog for a nearfall, and he repeatedly slammed Rich’s head into a top turnbuckle. Rich hit a rolling clothesline at 4:00. He hit a stiff kick to Bobby’s spine, then a step-up mule kick to the face! They fought to the floor, and Swann hit some running kicks to the face. Bobby hit one at 7:00.

Orlando tried a move off the ropes into the ring, but Swann caught him with a superkick. Bobby hit a running neckbreaker, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 8:30. Swann hit a second-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall. Bobby landed awkwardly coming off the ropes, but he hit a dropkick, and they kept going. They got up and traded punches and forearm strikes. Swann hit a spin kick to the head; Bobby hit a jumping knee; Swann hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 11:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Orlando hit an Athena-style flying stunner for a believable nearfall, then a top-rope elbow drop for the pin. Good action.

Bobby Orlando defeated Rich Swann to retain the CAP Title at 11:35.

9. Slade vs. Vargas vs. Bear Bronson in a three-way Sabu’s Rules match. Slade and Bronson just wrestled in GCW last weekend. I always say Vargas’ body shape and style makes me think of Umaga. Slade threw a garbage can at Bronson, and we’re underway! The commentators said this is no DQ and no count-out. Slade and Bear traded forearm strikes, and the commentators talked about the prior matches between them. Bear hit a Gorilla Press, tossing Slade onto a folded chair at 2:00. Bear held a chair and hit an elbow drop off the ropes onto Slade for a nearfall.

All three fought at ringside. Two doors were pushed into the ring. Bronson got in the ring and traded chair shots with Slade. (Geez, these guys would do this to each other a week later!) Vargas got back into the ring, but Bear and Slade hip-tossed Vargas into a door. Bear tossed Slade through a door, and Vargas put Bear through a door! They were all down at 7:30. Bear hit Vargas with a DVD through a door for a nearfall. Vargas powerbombed Bronson across four open chairs at 10:30 for a nearfall, but Ariel Anix pulled the female ref from the ring. Vargas chased her to the back!

In the ring, Slade hit a chokeslam onto some door debris for a believable nearfall. Slade got a barbed-wire door and slid it in; the crowd’s reaction was quite audible once they saw it! A door bridge was erected, and Bronson hit a Choke Bomb onto the barbed wire door. Bear then hit a DVD onto the barbed wire door in the corner for the pin. Violent, and not my thing, but the crowd liked it.

Bear Bronson defeated Slade and Vargas in a three-way Sabu’s Rules match at 14:19.

* Bronson got on the mic and noted he would see Slade next week in GCW. He noted that he was becoming a free agent in a few hours when the clock would strike midnight to kick off June. He asked the crowd to all point to the sky for Sabu and talked about what a trailblazer he was. The show ended by playing Sabu’s ring music. Nice.

Final Thoughts: A show that was better as a whole than the sum of its parts. Point being, it was a really entertaining show with a nice mix of some well-known veterans, but there wasn’t a must-see match here, either. I really liked the Shooter Boys vs. The System, and that takes best match. Swann vs. Orlando takes second place, and while it was short, I really enjoyed the fight the women brought in the four-way.

While the main event wasn’t my thing, I’ll point out that the chairshots went to the back, not to the head. Jarrett and Heath really didn’t do much, but everything they did went over great. The battle royal was adequate. Now that the show is over, I see that Cagematch.net lists the names of all the competitors in the battle royal. Their unofficial count is 26 men in that match.