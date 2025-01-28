WrestlePro “Wrestleprolooza” results: Vetter’s review of CPA vs. Dan Maff for the WrestlePro Gold Title, Anthony Bowens vs. TJ Crawford, The Outrunners vs. Dark STG and Dark Fallah for the WrestlePro Tag Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WrestlePro “Wrestleprolooza”

January 17, 2025 in Rahway, New Jersey at the Rahway Rec Center

Replay available via YouTube.com

This show was recently released for free on the WrestlePro YouTube channel. Rahway is less than an hour south of New York City. I’ve seen numerous shows from this gym. The crowd is maybe 200 but it feels empty because this is such a big space. The lights are low but lighting over the ring is okay. There was solo commentary, but I didn’t catch his name.

* It is worth noting that Deadlock Pro held a sold-out show in Ridgefield Park, roughly a 30-minute drive north, at the same time. So, that undoubtedly drew away some fans who might have otherwise been here.

1. Colton Charles vs. J-Heru. I’ve seen Charles before; he has the size of a Will Hobbs and he’s the babyface. I’m used to seeing J-Heru as a manager. We started but Colton seemed more interested in dancing than fighting; his gimmick feels out of place for a man of his size and clear strength. They went to the floor, where Charles hit some chops, but of course, he accidentally chopped the ring post at 2:30. J-Heru choked him with a T-Shirt. Colton fired up and hit some punches and a senton at 5:30, then a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Charles hit a spear for the pin. This was one-sided, as it should be, based on Colton’s size advantage.

Colton Charles defeated J-Heru at 6:21.

2. Ava Everett vs. Tiara James. Ava is in a pink one-piece tonight and she’s a babyface here. Tiara rolled to the floor at the bell and was booed. They locked up and it appears Ava has a two-inch height advantage, and they traded chops. Ava hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. Tiara hit a bulldog for a nearfall. She hit some chops and tied Ava in a corner. They traded forearm strikes, and now Ava unloaded some chops in the corner, then an inverted DDT for a nearfall at 6:30. Tiara nailed a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. Ava got a rollup for the clean pin. Good action.

Ava Everett defeated Tiara James at 7:39.

3. LSG vs. John Walters for the WrestlePro Silver Title. I love that Walters, who was so active in ROH around 2008, is back in action, now in his mid-40s. LSG, of course, also had an extensive run in ROH. (I don’t think their times in ROH crossed over, and our commentator said this is a first-time match.) Before the bell, “booker” Kevin Matthews came to the ring. (I hate that the commentator calls him booker. Call him promoter.) KM declared the Silver Title is now vacant and retired! LSG was perplexed. LSG unveiled a new “Garden State Title” instead! It seems like an attractive belt. Walters was announced as being from Boston and got booed.

They shook hands to open and opened with standing switches and reversals, with a standoff. Walters hit a headbutt at 2:00 and he barked at a fan. LSG hit a big shoulder tackle; Walters rolled to the floor, grabbed the new belt and started to head to the back, but the ref stopped him. In the ring, Walters hit a chop block on the knee at 5:00 and he immediately targeted the damaged left leg and twisted it. LSG hit a flying clothesline at 8:00 but sold the pain in his leg. He hit an enzuigiri and got a nearfall. Walters applied a half-crab at 9:30, but LSG reached the ropes. LSG hit a modified Poison Rana move — by hooking his legs under Walters’ armpits, not over his head — and he scored the pin. Good action.

LSG defeated John Walters to retain the Garden State Title at 10:05.

4. KC Navarro vs. Sammy Diaz. Diaz is a regular in Wrestling Open and Beyond Wrestling in Massachusetts. KC wore a Chris Bey T-shirt. Standing reversals to open; these two are roughly the same height and weight. They sped it up, both missed dropkicks, and had a standoff. Diaz hit a slingshot senton at 2:00. KC nailed a dive through the ropes. KC hit a sling blade back in the ring and took control. They traded forearm strikes and KC hit a superkick at 5:00. They hit stereo crossbody blocks and were both down, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Diaz nailed a dive through the ropes. Back in the ring, Diaz hit an enzuigiri and a Frankensteiner, then a frogsplash for a nearfall at 7:00. KC hit a 619, then a running Sliced Bread-type move for the pin. Good action. They shook hands afterwards.

KC Navarro defeated Sammy Diaz at 8:52.

5. Cheeseburger vs. Eli Isom vs. Brian Myers vs. Vargas in a four-way. While Vargas is Puerto Rican, he has the same look and body shape as Umaga; all the opponents attacked him to open, but Vargas shrugged them all to the mat, and he hit some running splashes in the corners on each of them. Cheeseburger dropped Isom with a punch, and he tied up Myers in the middle of the ring. Three guys hit stereo supekicks on Vargas and tossed the big man to the floor at 3:00. Myers hit a spear on Isom for a nearfall. Vargas hit a powerslam and pinned Isom. That was shockingly short.

Vargas defeated Cheeseburger, Eli Isom and Brian Myers in a four-way at 3:38.

6. Max Caster vs. Deonn Rusman. Rusman has a good physique; with his long, curly brown hair, he looks like WCW-era Chuck Palumbo. Max has the now-retired Silver Title, and the commentator wondered why. Max got on the mic and declared he is now the “WrestlePro Platinum champion!” This will be his first-ever title defense. The commentator said he isn’t sure this is sanctioned. Max said he was going to free-style on the mic, but then he attacked Deonn. Deonn hit a powerslam and a kneedrop on the forehead, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall, and he clotheslined Max to the floor. Deonn hit a hard chop as they fought at ringside, and he bodyslammed Max onto the thin mat at 2:00.

Max snapped Deonn’s left arm over the top rope as they re-entered the ring. He hit a suplex and celebrated. He worked over the damaged limb and he hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 5:00. Deonn hit an impressive second-rope Full Nelson slam to the mat and they were both down. (Nice use of replays here, including that move.) Deonn hit some clotheslines, then a uranage for a nearfall at 7:30. Deonn missed a spear in the corner and he crashed into the ring post. Max nailed a top-rope Mic Drop (elbow drop) for a believable nearfall at 9:30, and Max was shocked at the kickout. Max grabbed a chain but the ref blocked him from using it. Deonn hit a spear for a nearfall. Deonn got a rollup for a visual pin but the ref was putting the chain away. Max hit Deonn in the head with the Platinum Title and scored the cheap pin.

Max Caster defeated Deonn Rusman to retain the Platinum Title at 11:12.

7. Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Traxx and Victor Benjamin. Both Victor and Traxx are bald with good physiques. Lethal is the hometown hero and got a nice pop. Of course, Satnam towers over everyone else in the ring. Lethal and Victor opened. Staxxx (his deep cut on his singlet always makes me think of Ryback) got in at 2:00 and tied up with Lethal. Jay hit some deep armdrags on each heel. Satnam got a big pop for his tag at 3:30, and he hit a double shoulder tackle. The heels hit a team suplex, but Satnam popped to his feet and hit a double clothesline. He caved in Traxx’s chest with a chop.

Satnam hit a Mafia Kick, with Jay getting a nearfall on Traxx. Traxx blocked a Lethal Injection. The heels began working over Jay in their corner. Victor hit a German Suplex on Lethal. However, Satnam grabbed Victor by the throat and repeatedly rammed his head against the mat! Satnam put Victor on his shoulders! Lethal climbed the top rope but was pushed to the floor. Victor escaped and applied a sleeper on Satnam. Jay hit the Lethal Injection on Traxx, and Satnam hit a chokeslam on Victor, made the one-footed cover on his chest, and got the pin. This went about exactly as you would expect.

Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal defeated Victor Benjamin and Traxx at 8:43.

8. Brandon Downey vs. Leo Sparrow vs. Matt Hayter vs. Crowbar vs. MSG vs. Tyler Mann. Again, Leo just had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it AEW Rampage match in December. MSG is LSG’s brother and definitely shares his features. I don’t know Downey, Hayter or Mann, so some new faces. Downey has long hair and has a young Chris Hero look to him. Mann is the kid who looks like indy commentator Jordan Castle! He has short, dark hair. Hayter is billed as being from Australia and he wore a Flair-like robe. Crowbar came in last and got a nice pop. All six fought at the bell. Leo tried to dive on all of them, but they moved and he crashed to the mat. “Shout out, Samoa Joe,” our commentator said. They all kicked Leo. Tyler went to the top rope, thought the better of it, and climbed down. Funny.

Downey hit some chops on Crowbar on the floor. Hayter hit a moonsault to the floor onto everyone at 3:30. In the ring, Leo hit a jumping knee in the corner on Mann, then a leaping DDT for a nearfall. Crowbar hit a Mafia Kick on Sparrow at 6:00, then a guillotine legdrop. He hit a Northern Lights Suplex on MSG for a nearfall. Everyone began stomping on Crowbar! Crowbard got a long pipe and hit everyone with it. Downey hit a low blow on Crowbar, struck him with the pipe, and pinned him!

Brandon Downey defeated Leo Sparrow, Matt Hayter, Crowbar, MSG and Tyler Mann at 9:23.

9. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. Dark STG and Dark Fallah (Bahh) for the WrestlePro Tag Team Titles. The heels both wear spooky makeup (think Vampiro-meets-Boogeyman.) Bahh has really put on an unhealthy amount of weight again; he had trimmed down so much during the pandemic. A nice pop for The Youngest Men Alive! The commentator said we saw these guys face the Freebirds and the Rock N’ Roll Express in the 80s. STG and Magnum opened. Fallah got in and hit a shoulder tackle at 3:30, and he splashed Turbo in the corner, and the heels worked over Floyd. The Outrunners hit some team moves and flexed. Floyd and Fallah traded chops. The commentator said “rumor has it that Turbo taught Ric Flair how to do chops.”

Turbo hit some punches in the corner that staggered Fallah, followed by a top-rope axe handle at 7:00, but Fallah still didn’t go down! Floyd injured his knee upon landing. He tried a bodyslam but he couldn’t pick up Bahh, who might be 450 pounds. Bahh hit a body splash to the mat on Floyd, and the heels did a wishbone of Floyd’s legs. The commentator is having fun with the Outrunners’ gimmick, telling tales of their incredible matches against the Von Erichs in Atlanta. Fallah applied a shoulder claw and kept Floyd grounded. Truth finally got the hot tag at 11:30 and hit dropkicks on each heel. Truth clotheslined STG to the floor. Turbo bodyslammed Fallah! The Outrunners clutched hands and hit a team elbow drop and pinned STG. Solid match.

Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum defeated Dark STG and Dark Fallah (Bahh) at 12:21.

* The Outrunners got the heels to twirl around with them, and they all did their muscular handshakes.

10. Anthony Bowens vs. TJ Crawford. TJ is a great heel and he had a great 2024. Bowens got a nice pop. TJ slapped him in the face. Bowens dropped him with a shoulder tackle. He went for a supekick, but TJ rolled to the floor to avoid it. TJ did a leg sweep and a running dropkick from the floor onto Bowens. In the ring, they traded punches. TJ hit a sideslam and grounded Bowens with a headlock. Bowens fired up and hit some clotheslines at 5:30, then a flying leg lariat for a nearfall. He hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. TJ hit a stunner and a brainbuster for a nearfall at 8:00.

TJ hit an enzuigiri. Bowens nailed a running knee to the head for a nearfall. TJ missed a roundhouse kick. Bowens hit a kick in the corner as TJ was seated on the top turnbuckle. TJ hit a spin kick to the head. Bowens hit a superkick, a discus forearm strike and a swinging slam for the pin. Good action.

Anthony Bowens defeated TJ Crawford at 12:53.

11. Lady Frost vs. Rebecca Scott for the WrestlePro Women’s Title. I’ve compared Scott to former TNA wrestler Taylor Wilde; she’s a short, blonde ball of energy. They shook hands and are both babyfaces. They traded offense while in a knuckle lock, and Rebecca applied a leg lock around the neck. She hit a Blockbuster for a nearfall at 4:00. Frost caught her with a hard forearm. They hit simultaneous clotheslines and were both down. Frost hit her cannonball in the corner, then a top-rope twisting body block for a nearfall at 7:00. Scott hit a Code Red for a nearfall, then a Stomp for a believable nearfall, and the commentator sold it like that move usually gets her a win.

Rebecca applied a sleeper on the mat but Frost powered to her feet and flipped Rebecca to the mat. Frost rolled her over in a Crucifix and got the pin. That was good action. Rebecca sat in the corner, looking despondent after the pin, but they hugged afterwards. However, Rebecca kicked her off the apron to the floor! She got booed as she got on the mic. “Frost, I didn’t come here for your approval, and I damn sure didn’t come for any of you,” Rebecca said.

Lady Frost defeated Rebecca Scott to retain the WrestlePro Title at 9:46.

12. CPA vs. Dan Maff for the WrestlePro Gold Title. Maff is an ROH original and he’s still perhaps 300 pounds and just a much bigger man than CPA. I enjoy CPA’s brand of humor, but it’s just not a ‘main event gimmick.’ He is giving up a lot of size to Maff. Danny grabbed CPA from behind and hit a Burning Hammer before the bell; I started my stopwatch at first contact. CPA ordered the ref to ring the bell, and Maff immediately stomped on him. CPA peeled off a shirt, but Maff hit a superkick at 3:00, and he choked CPA with the shirt and kept him grounded. He hit a senton at 7:30; the commentator was worried for CPA’s safety. Maff hit a Pounce, then some cannonballs at 12:30. CPA has barely gotten in an offensive move.

Maff jawed at the fans. CPA hit a top-rope missile dropkick. CPA tickled — yes, tickled — Maff, but he couldn’t get him up for the Numbers Cruncher (DVD). He went for the 1099 (comedy 619) but Maff avoided it. CPA hit a stunner at 15:00, then another. CPA got Maff on his shoulders but he collapsed. Maff hit another senton, then a second Burning Hammer, but CPA rolled to the floor. In the ring, CPA hit a Sky High slam for a nearfall, then the 1099, then another one. He got Maff up and hit the Numbers Cruncher for a believable nearfall at 19:00. Maff applied a sleeper, but CPA powered out. Maff hit a stunner for a nearfall, and more sentons. He made a lazy cover; CPA hooked both arms, rolled Maff over, and got the pin to retain.

CPA defeated Danny Maff to retain the WrestlePro Title at 21:10.

Final Thoughts: An alright show, but the main event just didn’t work for me. It went too long — there was almost no describable action for several minutes. I like CPA, I realy do… just not as a main eventer and champion. I wasn’t a big fan of Maff when he was in ROH 20 years ago, but honestly, he looks the same.

So, I’ll go with the Bowens-Crawford match for best of the show, ahead of Sammy Diaz-KC Navarro, with Lady Frost-Rebecca Scott for third. Walters-LSG is a strong match for honorable mention. It’s great to see so many AEW talents here, along with some former ROH names… good to see guys like Eli Isom, LSG, etc. I’m a big fan of Fallah Bahh and he had a fun run in TNA, but he is really unhealthy right now. Quite frankly, if I were a promoter, I wouldn’t use him because I’d be fearful he could drop dead in my ring.

The good outweighs the bad here. Matches with younger, newer talent were kept short. The show clocked in at three-and-a-quarter hours. While it didn’t bother me, 12 matches just might be too many for an average viewer. (And all 12 were advertised in advance.)