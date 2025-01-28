WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event rating for the show featuring Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special produced 1.494 million viewers for NBC, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The two-hour show finished with a 0.33 rating.

Powell’s POV: The show also streamed on Peacock, but these numbers are only for the NBC broadcast. The December 14, 2024 Saturday Night’s Main Event special had 1.59 million viewers and a 0.42 rating on NBC without Peacock numbers included.