What's happening...

AEW Collision rating for the Homecoming edition opposite WWE SNME

January 28, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 250,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. Saturday’s show ran head-to-head with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The previous Collision episode averaged 342,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. One year earlier, the January 27, 2024 edition of AEW Collision delivered 300,000 viewers with a 0.06 in the 18-49 demographic opposite the WWE Royal Rumble.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.