WWE Raw preview: The updated card for night two of the WWE Draft 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The second and final night of the WWE Draft

-Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will both be in the building

-Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso

-Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar in a mixed tag match

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.