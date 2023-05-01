What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The updated card for night two of the WWE Draft 

May 1, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The second and final night of the WWE Draft

-Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will both be in the building

-Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso

-Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar in a mixed tag match

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.