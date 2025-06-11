Former WWE creative team member’s pro wrestling drama series is in development for Netflix

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE creative team member Michael Notarile’s pro wrestling drama series is in early development for Netflix. Notarile and Jon M. Chu are listed as executive producers. Deadline.com lists the following description of the Tuesday Night Titans series:

“Set in the spectacle-driven world of professional wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans follows a tenacious writer who risks her career in the big leagues to recruit her estranged childhood best friend – a ‘jobber’ wrestler on the indies – to join the same behemoth company they idolized in their youth. Their destinies become entangled as they battle personal demons, ruthless colleagues, and their complicated history in an industry where “kayfabe” – wrestling’s staged reality – isn’t confined to the ring, but bleeds into every aspect of their lives.” Read the full story at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Notarile’s IMDB page lists him as a Raw writer from 2013-2015. He also worked as a writer on 58 episodes of The Resident television series. There does not appear to be any WWE involvement despite the series using the same name as the old WWF Tuesday Night Titans television show.