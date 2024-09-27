WWE producer Shawn Daivari places second in bodybuilding competition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE producer Shawn Daivari (Dara Daivari) took part in the NPC Ace of Stage Championship bodybuilding competition on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. Daivari placed second in the Masters 40+ division, and second in Class B. Check out a photo gallery of Daivari posing during the event at NPCnewsonline.com.

Powell’s POV: The 40 year-old Daivari works as a producer for WWE and looks like he could return to the ring immediately if needed. Congratulations to him on his strong performance in both categories.