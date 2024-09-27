What's happening...

WWE producer Shawn Daivari places second in bodybuilding competition

September 27, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE producer Shawn Daivari (Dara Daivari) took part in the NPC Ace of Stage Championship bodybuilding competition on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. Daivari placed second in the Masters 40+ division, and second in Class B. Check out a photo gallery of Daivari posing during the event at NPCnewsonline.com.

Powell’s POV: The 40 year-old Daivari works as a producer for WWE and looks like he could return to the ring immediately if needed. Congratulations to him on his strong performance in both categories.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.