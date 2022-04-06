Tammy Sytch involved in car accident that resulted in the death of another driver

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tammy Sytch, who worked as Sunny in WWE, is under investigation for a car accident that led to a fatality in Ormond Beach, Florida on March 25. The Ormond Beach Observer cites a press release from local police officials stating that Sytch failed to stop and drove her car into a stopped vehicle, which then crashed into the vehicle in front of it.

Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, the driver of the vehicle that Sytch struck, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. A blood sample was taken from Sytch and toxicology results are pending. Read more at OrmondBeachObserver.com.

Powell’s POV: My condolences to Julian Lasseter’s friends and family. Alcoholism is a disease and while only time will tell what the toxicology report reveals, I stopped feeling any sense of pity for Sytch well before this incident due to her long history of alcohol-related driving offenses and other legal issues.