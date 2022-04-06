NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the Stand & Deliver fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 631,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the 626,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 23rd in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The show featured Bron Breakker vs. Gunther for the NXT Championship in the main event. However, the match was not advertised going into the show. Rather, the advertising was built around the fallout from Saturday’s Stand & Deliver live special and the Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne match for the NXT Tag Titles.