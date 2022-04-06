“Young Rock” season two, episode four viewership count

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s “Young Rock” delivered 2.016 million viewers for NBC in the network ratings, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The viewership count was down slightly from the previous episode’s 2.069 million viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s “Young Rock” drew a 0.32 in the adults 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.34 rating in the same demo. The show has been trending downward this season, but the declines were minimal this week.