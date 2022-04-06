What's happening...

“Young Rock” season two, episode four viewership count

April 6, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s “Young Rock” delivered 2.016 million viewers for NBC in the network ratings, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The viewership count was down slightly from the previous episode’s 2.069 million viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s “Young Rock” drew a 0.32 in the adults 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.34 rating in the same demo. The show has been trending downward this season, but the declines were minimal this week.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.