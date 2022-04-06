WWE releases NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has released Nash Carter (Zachary Green) of the MSK tag team, according to Fightful.com. Carter’s wife Kimber Lee tweeted allegations of domestic abuse over the weekend, and then released a photo of Carter sporting an Adolf Hitler style mustache while posing like a Nazi.

Powell’s POV: Lee went back and forth over the weekend in terms of making allegations regarding domestic violence and tweeting that she was proud of Carter. WWE officials had to be aware of those allegations when Carter and partner Wes Lee won the NXT Tag Titles at Saturday’s Stand & Deliver event. It’s possible that they viewed it as a “he said/she said” situation given that Lee did not file charges. The Nazi photo released by Lee last night appears to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. WWE has not acknowledged the release of Carter, nor has he publicly commented on the allegations or his release as of this update.