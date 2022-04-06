AEW Battle of the Belts 2 details

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW’s Battle of the Belts 2 will air Saturday, April 16 at 7CT/8ET on TNT. The one-hour show will be taped April 15 in Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center, which will also play host to a live edition of AEW Rampage.

Powell’s POV: No matches have been advertised for Battle of the Belts 2. I was hoping that the second quarterly special would be expanded to two hours, but it’s listed as a one-hour show on my DirecTV onscreen guide. We are looking for reports from AEW and all major pro wrestling events. If you are going to this event or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.