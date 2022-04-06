MLW announces a big MLW Heavyweight Championship match for Philadelphia return

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce the MLW Heavyweight Championship for the May 13 television taping that will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout) in a championship title fight for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Grab your tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The main event has been set for MLW’s only card at the 2300 Arena for 2022 and it’s a big one as the Dynasty finally collides in a World Heavyweight Championship clash months in the making.

After the dynastic betrayal by Richard Holliday in Dallas earlier this year, Holliday has touted himself the brains behind Hammerstone’s meteoric rise as well as taken credit as the founding father of the Dynasty itself! Going as far as proclaiming to be the “Sole Proprietor” of the Dynasty, Holliday has put Hammerstone – the man he once called his best friend – in his crosshairs.

Some point to the emergence of Alicia Atout and her relationship with Holliday as poisoning the dynastic bond between Hammer and Holliday.

Did Alicia Atout twist situations and put the blame on Hammerstone for the Dynasty’s problems with Cesar Duran? Others wonder if Holliday is bitter over Hammer’s success.

Insisting that the media use the term “Clout Couple” when referring to this rarefied romance, Holliday has seemingly snapped as Atout encourages a bloody war against Hammerstone.

From a shocking beating in Dallas to the crimson suit drenched in Hammer’s blood at SuperFight, Hammerstone has found himself at a loss of not only a friendship but a vicious onslaught at the hands of someone who knows him better than anyone in the sport.

Now the stage is set for the most personal feud in MLW history and the stakes couldn’t be higher as Hammerstone looks to thunderclap Holliday back to his posh and privileged Westport, CT life once and for all… but does Holliday have the upper hand with Atout by his side and his much hyped “strategic dominance”?

Find out Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Friday, May 13. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

Powell’s POV: Holliday’s turn on Hammerstone was well done and the build to the match has been strong thus far. I am looking forward to this title match as much as any in MLW history. MLW is also advertising the following wrestlers for this event: Jacob Fatu, Davey Richards, Mads Krugger, NZO, Microman, Mister Saint Laurent, MLW Tag Team Champions Calvin Tankman EJ Nduka, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, Mr. Thomas, MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, Cesar Duran, Gangrel, King Muertes, TJP, Aramis, Arez, Matt Cross, ACH, Holidead, KC Navarro, and Savio Vega.