WrestleMania 38 Sunday reader poll results for best match and the overall show grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net voters gave WrestleMania 38 Night Two a majority vote B grade with 40 percent of the vote. A finished second with 37 percent of the vote.

-Edge vs. AJ Styles won the best match of Night Two honors with 31 percent of the vote. Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes Match finished second with 21 percent of the vote. Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory finished third with 19 percent. RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy for the Raw Tag Titles finished fourth with 15 percent.

Powell’s POV: Will Pruett gave WrestleMania Night Two a C+ grade, and Jake Barnett and I both gave the show B grades. The best match voting was interesting in that it really comes down to your own criteria. From a technical standpoint, I can see going with Edge vs. Styles or the Raw Tag Title match, while if you’re simply voting based on enjoyment, then either the Jackass match or McAfee vs. Theory were certainly worthy of consideration. The Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar main event for the Unified WWE Universal Championship received only seven percent of the vote, so whether that finish went as planned or they went home early, it was obviously not a favorite of our voters.

Last year, readers gave WrestleMania 37 Night Two got a majority vote B grade from 36 percent of the voters and C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship won the Night Two vote for best match with 68 percent of the vote.

The poll results for ROH Supercard of Honor were released on Monday, and the NXT Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania Saturday poll results were released on Tuesday. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls this weekend.