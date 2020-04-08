WrestleMania 36 Poll Results for letter grade, best match voting, best traditional match, whether WrestleMania should be a two-night event

CategoriesDot Net Notebook MUST-READ LIST

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net voters gave WrestleMania 36 Night One a majority vote B grade with 41 percent of the vote. C finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

-Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard match won the best match of Night One honors with 52 percent of the vote. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

-WrestleMania 36 Night Two got a majority vote B grade from 41 percent of the voters. C finished second with 25 percent of the vote.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship won the Night Two vote for best match with 33 percent of the vote. John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match finished a close second with 32 percent of the vote.

-Dot Net voters were asked to grade the two nights of WrestleMania as a whole. The voters were consistent, as B finished first with 54 percent of the vote. C finished second with 17 percent of the vote.

-The voters were asked to choose which night was better. 61 percent of the vote went to Night One being the better of the two nights.

-Voters were also asked to choose from the matches that finished in the top four in the voting for best overall match. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens won with 31 percent, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship finished a close second with 30 percent of the vote, John Morrison vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso in a ladder match for the Smackdown Tag Titles finished third with 23 percent of the vote, and Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match finished four with 16 percent.

-Finally, the voters were asked whether they would like to see WrestleMania become a two-night event each year or revert to the usual one night approach. 59 percent voted for WrestleMania becoming a two night event compared to 41 percent who want WrestleMania to be held in one day.

Powell’s POV: Based on the advertising for WrestleMania Hollywood, it looks like the fans hoping for WrestleMania to be a one day event will get their wish. I would be all four WrestleMania behind held over two days if the company vowed not to make either show longer than 3.5 hours, but my guess is that they would eventually both become ridiculously long shows. I agree with the vote for Rollins vs. Owens as the best traditional match (and best overall for me personally). Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our WrestleMania related polls.



