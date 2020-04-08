WWE to crown an interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Jordan Devlin responds

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that a tournament will be held to crown an interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. The stated reason is that current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is unable to travel to the United States to defend his title due to travel restrictions related to the pandemic.

Powell’s POV: This is an interesting approach by WWE. They could have simply waited until Devlin is able to travel, but crowning an interim champion gives them interesting content via the tournament, and will presumably lead to a match between Devlin and the interim champion once Devlin is able to travel overseas. I like it. I also like the way Devlin is in character crapping on the idea of crowning a “fraud champion” (see below).

As first announced by @RealKingRegal on @WWETheBump, a tournament will be held to determine an interim #WWENXT #CruiserweightChampion as @Jordan_Devlin1 is in the U.K. and unable to defend his title due to current circumstances.https://t.co/p5SbF3BAFj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2020

First things first, absolutely shocking and disrespectful decision by @WWE management. Secondly, you can crown a fraud champion and give him a little replica of my title, but everyone around the world knows who the REAL NXT Cruiserweight Champion still is. https://t.co/rIA7AJZwod — Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) April 8, 2020



