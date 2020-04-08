What's happening...

WWE to crown an interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Jordan Devlin responds

April 8, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that a tournament will be held to crown an interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. The stated reason is that current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is unable to travel to the United States to defend his title due to travel restrictions related to the pandemic.

Powell’s POV: This is an interesting approach by WWE. They could have simply waited until Devlin is able to travel, but crowning an interim champion gives them interesting content via the tournament, and will presumably lead to a match between Devlin and the interim champion once Devlin is able to travel overseas. I like it. I also like the way Devlin is in character crapping on the idea of crowning a “fraud champion” (see below).


The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ROH COO Joe Koff confirming plans for a weekly ROH online series, discussing his decision to call off ROH events due to the coronavirus outbreak, making Marty Scurll the head booker, ROH's partnerships with NJPW and the NWA, and much more...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.