WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-A confrontation between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his Royal Rumble pay-per-view challenger Seth Rollins.

-Lita appears.

-Sami Zayn vows to “out-Jackass” Johnny Knoxville on his new “InZayn” stunt show.

-Aliyah vs. Natalya.

Powell’s POV: I’m all in for the InZayn stunt show segment. Smackdown will be held tonight in Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members after the show.