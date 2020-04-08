Angelina Love re-signs with ROH

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced that Angelina Love has re-signed with the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “I am extremely happy to have re-signed with Ring Of Honor,” Love said in an ROH website story. “I’m very happy working here and look forward to continuing to take the women’s division to new heights this year and beyond. The Allüre will continue to dominate. Just watch.” Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Love strikes me as underrated by a lot of fans. I view this as a good re-singing for ROH, especially heading into the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament that was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Love is one of the entrants announced for the tournament that was originally scheduled for April 24 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ROH COO Joe Koff confirming plans for a weekly ROH online series, discussing his decision to call off ROH events due to the coronavirus outbreak, making Marty Scurll the head booker, ROH's partnerships with NJPW and the NWA, and much more...

