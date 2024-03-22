WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (3/22): Barnett’s review of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar, WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky vs. Naomi in a non-title match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,283)

Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

Aired live March 22, 2024 on Fox

Cody Rhodes and Damage Ctrl were shown entering the building earlier today. No mention was made of Asuka’s knee injury from the previous week. Corey Graves and Wade Barrett were at the commentary desk. Rey Mysterio made his entrance for the opening match. A video package aired that summarized the Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio feud. Escobar said during the video that Mysterio knew was was important to him and betrayed him anyways. He said he didn’t want to do terrible things to Mysterio, but he had no other choice. Escobar then made his ring entrance in the arena. Legado Del Fantasma and The LWO are banned from ringside.

1. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar: Mysterio landed a few shots early on to take control. Rey slipped on the ropes and had an awkward collision with Escobar. He slipped again a moment later and took a moment to recover. Rey managed to land a springboard head scissors, and then a baseball slide into Escobar’s groin. Escobar turned things around with a seated shotgun dropkick for a two count. Rey quickly recovered and sent Escobar to the floor, and followed up with a sliding splash under the bottom rope…[c]

My Take: An uncharacteristically rough start from Mysterio. Hopefully they get things under control the rest of the way.

Escobar focused on the knee he injured to put Mysterio on the shelf a few months ago. Mysterio landed a a few punches in the corner, but Escobar reversed an Irish Whip and threw Rey chest first into the turnbuckles. He set up Rey in the Tree of Woe, but missed a spear attempt and collided with the ring post. Rey climbed to the top and splashed Escobar out on the floor. He then landed a top rope seated Senton and a seated dropkick. Rey then landed a springboard moonsault and covered for a near fall.

He then lined up for a 619, but Escobar took him out with a superkick when he rebounded from the ropes. Escobar then slammed Rey face first and covered for a near fall of his own. He then talked trash to Mysterio, who fired up and sent him to ringside. Rey slammed his head into the announce table and slammed the announce table collar into him. He then landed a seated senton running across the announce table that carried both men into the timekeeper’s area.

Rey tossed Escobar back into the ring and setup for a West Coast Pop, but Dominik tripped him up and he crashed and burned. Escobar landed a 619 of his own and followed up with a Phantom Driver for the win.

Santos Escobar defeated Rey Mysterio by pinfall at 12:21

After the match, Escobar and Dominik celebrated and Escobar told Rey that they were his two biggest failures. Graves introduced a video package that recapped last week’s Smackdown main event. Bayley approached Naomi after the video and thanked her for her friendship because it’s been hard to come by. Bianca Belair walked up and told Bayley that she deserved everything that was happening to her for her past actions. Naomi eventually had to pull Bianca away to calm her down. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory made their ring entrance in the arena. They will face the Good Brothers next…[c]

My Take: The Escobar and Mysterio match was much better after the break. The Dom interference worked, and was a nice shortcut to Legado being banned from ringside. I’m curious what the format of the WrestleMania match is after this.

Naomi and Bianca had a spirited discussion backstage about Damage Ctrl. Naomi told Bianca her feelings are valid, but she can’t fix the past and she still needs her help because she can’t do it by herself, just like Bianca couldn’t do it on her own. The Good Brothers made their entrance with Michin. They were still calling themselves The OC, even in the absence of AJ Styles. This match will be a tournament qualifier for the Men’s Tag Team ladder match at WrestleMania.

2. The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson w/Michin) vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in a WreslteMania Qualifyer: Gallows landed heavy shots on Austin Theory early on, who had to scramble for a tag to Waller. Anderson tagged in, and they sent both Waller and Theory to the floor. Anderson splashed both of them at ringside with a springboard drive…[c]

Waller and Theory targeted Gallow’s knee during the break. He broke free of Theory and landed a chokeslam on Theory. Michin landed an arm drag on Waller on the floor, but the referee apparently missed it. Karl Anderson tagged in and landed spinebusters on both Waller and Theory. Anderson avoided A-Town down and landed a second rope neckbreaker for a near fall. Gallows tagged in and they setup for a Magic Killer, but Waller broke it up. Anderson and Waller ended up on the floor, and Theory rolled up Gallows with a leverage pin using the ropes for the win.

Theory and Waller defeated Gallows and Anderson at 7:19

After the match, we got a vignette for Bron Breakker that labeled him as “A new level of performance”. Naomi and Iyo Sky will face off next…[c]

My Take: A good effort from the tag team match. Anderson and Gallows looked like they had a lot more life than their previous Smackdown appearances. I think it’s time to call it on The OC though, as I don’t think the faction makes a lot of sense without Styles.

A video of Roman from the Pat McAfee show from earlier today shown, along with some hype for Cody and Roman’s face to face later in the show. Naomi made her ring entrance for the next match. Iyo Sky’s entrance music played, and Damage Ctrl minus Iyo showed up on stage. The camera went backstage, and Iyo had laid out Bayley backstage before being separated by WWE officials. Iyo then finished her entrance.

3. Iyo Sky (w/Damage Ctrl) vs. Naomi: Early on Naomi gained the upper hand with some strikes and a leg choke in the corner. Iyo recovered and landed a hurracarrana and a dropkick in the corner. She then choked Naomi with the second rope before getting pulled away by the ref count. Naomi recovered and landed a bulldog…[c]

Both women were down near the corner. Naomi drove Iyo into the top turnbuckle, and then landed a cross body from the top rope. She fired up the crowd and hit a seated dropkick in the corner. Naomi landed a split splash in the corner, but Iyo was too close to the ropes for a cover to be effective. Iyo fired back with a slingshot dropkick and a meteora in the corner. She then climbed to the top, but Naomi intercepted her with an enziguri. Naomi pulled her back into the ring with a superplex for a near fall.

Naomi looked in position to secure a win, but Damage Ctrl made their presence felt and knocked Naomi from the top rope. Iyo followed up with an Over the Moonsault for the win.

Iyo Sky defeated Naomi at 9:16

After the match, Damage Ctrl attacked Naomi, and Asuka sprayed her with the poison mist. Bianca Belair ran to ringside and destroyed everyone. She threw Dakota Kai into the steps and was about to hit a KOD on Kairi when Iyo turned the tables. The numbers caught up with Bianca and they eventually took her down. Backstage, Nick Aldis was shown speaking to Cody Rhodes. We then got a vignette for Jade Cargill, who is officially signed to the Smackdown brand, and narrated a hype video of herself. She said she was undeniable, and they would build statues of her, and nobody has to like it. She will make her first Smackdown appearance next week.

An LA Knight video is up next, who apparently invaded AJ Styles home…[c]

My Take: A solid match from Naomi and Iyo, but it’s a shame that Iyo has not gotten any signature wins without Damage Ctrl interference. Bianca looked completely unstoppable during her run in. It’ll be interesting to see what they do with her once Jade Cargill shows up. I think the money match down the road is Jade vs. Bianca, but maybe they have them team up first to build a relationship that blows up later on?

Naomi was flushing her eyes with water backstage when Tiffany Stratton walked by and told Naomi this was a good look for her. Nick Aldis was speaking to Kevin Owens when Pretty Deadly walked up. Owens and Pretty Deadly argued about his experience in tag teams, and KO challenged them to a match next week with his partner. Owens also bragged about punching two people at once the last time he was in this building. Orton appeared out of thin air and Owens asked him to be his partner, and he said yes. Owens and Randy then walked away excited about next week. Owens then returned to punch both members of Pretty Deadly in the face. He excitedly told Orton that he did it again.

We then saw a video of LA Knight showing up at AJ Styles house and fighting him in the front yard. Police eventually arrived and we saw dashcam footage of Knight getting arrested and taken away by police. Styles said he would see him at Smackdown next week as he was getting stuffed in a squad. In the arena, The Street Profits made their entrance with Bobby Lashley and B-Fab…[c]

After the break, AOP Made their entrance with Paul Ellering.

4. Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in a WrestleMania Qualifyer: The Profits were in control early on using their speed to stay one step ahead of AOP. Once they sent AOP to ringside, Ford attempted to dive onto them but was caught. Dawkins had to run in and catch Ford to keep him from taking a double powerbomb into the ring steps…[c]

My Take: Owens and Orton are staying buddy buddy for now. I smell and RKO in Owens future.