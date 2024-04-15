The Rock provides a post WrestleMania XL update regarding his health and WWE future

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media to provide a post WrestleMania XL video update (view below). Rock posted a video in which he said his body is “banged up like a son of a bitch.” He said that was to be expected and he didn’t suffer any injuries.

Rock thanked Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, as well as Seth Rollins, whom he labeled “the MVP of the entire WrestleMania weekend.” Rock also indicated that he is focused on WrestleMania 41. Rock said it was an honor to share the ring and break records with all three men, then added that “my sights are set on the next WrestleMania, but that’s down the road.” Watch the video below or via Instagram.

Powell’s POV: Rock will be filming The Smashing Machine and the live action Moana movies. Those projects should prevent him from wrestling, but I wonder if he’ll still have some involvement in the WWE storylines given what seemed to be the formation of a new Bloodline that started on Friday’s WWE Smackdown.