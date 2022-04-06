4/6 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the ROH and AAA Tag Titles, Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage, The Hardys vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a tables match, and Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster and Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart in Owen Hart Cup Tournament qualifiers

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 131)

Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena

Aired live April 6, 2022 on TBS

Jim Ross, Tony Shiavone, and Excalibur joined in on commentary as Adam Cole made his entrance for the opening match. He was followed by Christian Cage.

1. Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage: Both men soaked in the crowd reaction for 30 seconds or so, and then locked up. Christian backed Cole into the corner, and they were separated by the referee. The match stayed fairly slow to start, with Christian holding onto a side headlock, and then landing a shoulder block after Cole shoved him off.They jockeyed for position a bit, and then Cole spit at Christian and rolled to the floor. Christian followed and landed some knife edged chops against the barricade around the ring, and then one more in the ring against the turnbuckles.

Christian placed Cole on the top rope and climbed up to meet him. Cole slipped out and landed a kick to the back of Christian’s foot, which caused him to drop to his crotch on the turnbuckle. The action spilled outside again, where Cole tossed Christian into the barricade and then again into the ring steps…[c]