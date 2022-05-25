Fozzy’s “Save The World” tour dates announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The Chris Jericho fronted Fozzy announced the dates for its upcoming North American tour. The band’s “Save The World” tour starts September 8 in Columbus, Ohio and is currently scheduled to conclude October 10 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Check out the full list of dates at Blabbermouth.net.
Powell’s POV: The tour starts after the AEW All Out pay-per-view and there are no Wednesday dates on the tour schedule, meaning Jericho is at least available for AEW Dynamite shows. Unfortunately for me, there are no Minnesota dates scheduled on the tour.
Ah yes, Fozzy who failed to sell out the 500 person capacity backroom of a bar here and has a literal bowling alley announced for this “North American” tour.
I give Jericho a lot of credit. When the band started, I thought it was just a vanity project that would flame out quickly. He’s played shit-hole venues, lived on crappy tour busses, and stuck with it. They’ve had some successful singles and played some bigger festivals in addition to the small clubs. He obviously doesn’t do it for the money, so good for him for doing this for over 20 years now.