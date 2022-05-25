Fozzy’s “Save The World” tour dates announced

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Chris Jericho fronted Fozzy announced the dates for its upcoming North American tour. The band’s “Save The World” tour starts September 8 in Columbus, Ohio and is currently scheduled to conclude October 10 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Check out the full list of dates at Blabbermouth.net.

Powell’s POV: The tour starts after the AEW All Out pay-per-view and there are no Wednesday dates on the tour schedule, meaning Jericho is at least available for AEW Dynamite shows. Unfortunately for me, there are no Minnesota dates scheduled on the tour.