AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s Arthur Ashe Stadium show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson in a non-title match.

-CM Punk interview.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black.

-Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Sting and Darby Allin.

-MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. AEW will also tape Friday's two-hour Rampage.

