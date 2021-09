CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker vs. Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland, Kushida vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Kay Lee Ray vs. Amari Miller, Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy, Dante Chen vs. Trey Baxter , and more (52:51)…

Click here for the September 22 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.