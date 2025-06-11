NXT TV rating for Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy for the NXT Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 726,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 684,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.15 rating. Good numbers for a show that had three title matches. NXT also benefited from the NBA Finals and NHL Stanley Cup Final both having the night off. One year earlier, the June 11, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 718,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating on USA Network.

Update: ProgrammingInsider.com listed the 0.15 rating, which is a change from the number we had listed in an earlier version of this report.