The Rock discusses health and well-being with Dr. Mark Hyman

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared as a guest on The Dr. Mark Hyman Show podcast. Check out the full interview below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: The interview focuses on health and well-being, so don’t go looking for pro wrestling stories. It is noted at the start of the interview that Hyman is Rock’s doctor, and Rock told the story about how TKO CEO Ari Emanuel introduced the two of them after Rock experienced a gut issue.