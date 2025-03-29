What's happening...

AEW Collision to air on a different night during WrestleMania 41 week

March 29, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision will be changing nights during WrestleMania 41 week. Rather than run opposite WrestleMania night one on Saturday, April 19, Collision will instead air live at 7CT/8ET on Thursday, April 17, according to TNTDrama.com. [HT to F4Wonline.com]

Powell’s POV: The April 16 Dynamite and the following night’s Collision will each carry the “Spring BreakThru” theme. Both shows will be held in Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. It’s a logical move for AEW to avoid running against WrestleMania 41. Collision will instead run against TNA Impact, which will serve as the lead-in for the TNA Unbreakable show that will stream on TNA+ from Las Vegas. So it’s a blow for TNA, although the good news is that Collision won’t run against the Unbreakable show unless there’s an overrun.

