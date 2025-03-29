Pro Wrestling Supershow “March Mayhem” results: Vetter’s review of Gal vs. DJ Powers vs. Nico Silva vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin in a four-way for the PWS Championship

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Supershow “March Mayhem”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

March 21, 2025 in Brockton, Massachusetts at VFW Post 1046

This show was just released on IWTV. I’ve seen shows from this venue before; these are family-friendly events held at a VFW hall. The crowd was maybe 150. Notably, there was NOT any commentary, and I know that will turn off some viewers.

1. Love, Doug vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). They played to the crowd at the bell, and Doug attacked from behind. Marbury took control, so Doug rolled to the floor and stalled. In the ring, Doug threw flower petals in Marbury’s face, and the distraction allowed him to take charge. Benny led the crowd in a “defense!” chant. (Jermaine just makes this basketball gimmick work.) Jermaine fired up and ‘dunked’ Doug’s head at 8:00, then he hit a stunner and a top-rope crossbody block for the pin. Fun match.

Jermaine Marbury defeated Love, Doug at 8:36.

2. Matt Magnum vs. Dustin Waller in a best-of-three falls match. Magnum is a bald ring vet and I’ve seen him here a few times. Waller came out first and he hit a flip dive to the floor onto Magnum as he approached the ring. Waller pushed Magnum in the ring, hit a Lethal Injection, and got a pin at 00:22! They brawled to the floor, and Waller let a fan chop Magnum. In the ring, Waller hit a Leg Lariat for a nearfall. Waller hit a plancha to the floor at 3:30 but was limping as he got up. Magnum immediately hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip as they got in the ring, then another one, and he targeted the injured knee.

Magnum kicked out the back of the left leg at 7;00 and he grapevined the leg on the mat. Magnum switched to an ankle lock, and he pulled Waller to the center of the ring; Magnum dropped to the mat while keeping the hold locked on, and Waller tapped out at 9:18. It’s tied 1-1! Waller applied a crossface, but Matt eventually got a foot on the ropes. Waller couldn’t hit a Lethal Injection, and Magnum immediately hit a back suplex at 12:00, then a second-rope back suplex, and they were both down. Magnum dove through the ropes and crashed to the floor and was nearly counted out.

Back in the ring, Waller missed a Mamba Splash and damaged his knee even more. Magnum got the ring bell, but he set it down in the corner, and they traded forearm strikes. Waller hit a superkick for a nearfall at 16:00. Magnum hit an Alabama Slam and scored the pin! Good match.

Matt Magnum defeated Dustin Waller at 16:18.

3. Little Mean Kathleen vs. Liviyah in a blindfold match. These two have been feuding here for a few months. Of course, they stumbled around the ring and somehow couldn’t find each other before they finally locked up at 1:30. They also grabbed the ref but realized he wasn’t their opponent. LMK hit a bodyslam. Liviyah hit a bodyslam at 4:00 and some clotheslines. LMK missed a splash off the ropes. Liviyah hit a DDT at 5:30. LMK took off her blindfold and stomped on Liviyah and hit a fisherman’s suplex; the ref called for the bell to disqualify LMK for removing the mask.

Liviyah defeated Little Mean Kathleen via DQ at 5:48.

* LMK got a trash can, brought it into the ring, and slammed Liviyah on it.

4. “Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn vs. “The Closers” Hammer Tunis and Brad Hollister. W&C are heels here, which just baffles me, and they grounded Hollister early on, and the crowd rallied for Brad. Tunis got a hot tag at 6:00 and hit some clotheslines. The heels now began working over Tunis, stomping on him in their corner. Jordan hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Tunis hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Traevon hit a backbody drop at 10:30. Hollister got a hot tag and hit a Stinger Splash, then a German Suplex on Jaylen. He nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall on Brandyn. Hollister hit a running crossbody block at 13:30.

Tunis hit a top-rope crossbody block. Traevon crashed into Jaylen in the corner. Tunis hit a DDT for a believable nearfall. Jordan hit a chokeslam. Jaylen hit a flying clothesline on Tunis off the ropes for a nearfall at 15:00. Traevon grabbed a title belt, but someone ran out and took it away. In the ring, Tunis and Hollister hit a team powerslam move and scored the pin on Jaylen! That picked up nicely.

“The Closers” Hammer Tunis and Brad Hollister defeated “Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn at 15:44.

5. Jariel Rivera vs. Tyler Shoop. I just saw Tyler have a match in Wrestling Open but he’s pretty new to me. I’ve noted that Rivera has a great physique and makes me think of a young Juventud Guerrera. Shoop hit some dropkicks; he’s a white kid with a good physique. They traded chops, and Jariel hit a bodyslam at 2:00. Shoop hit a pop-up dropkick and they were both down. Shoop hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Rivera put Shoop on his shoulders and spun him into a Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin. Solid.

Jariel Rivera defeated Tyler Shoop at 6:06.

6. Mortar vs. AJP. Mortar is the Rhino clone who paints half his face. AJP rolled to the floor to stall at the bell, establishing he’s the heel. A feeling-out process early on. AJP’s chops had no effect on his thicker opponent; Mortar returned much harder chops. They went to the floor, where Mortar hit a running boot as AJP was up against the guardrail. In the ring, Mortar hit a spinning leg lariat, but he missed a senton at 5:00. AJP hit a twisting neckbreaker and he jawed at the crowd, and he applied a sleeper on the mat, but Mortar powered out at 7:00.

Mortar hit a back suplex, a Lionsault, and a senton for a nearfall. They traded Mafia Kicks, and AJP hit an inverted DDT for a nearfall at 8:30. Mortar hit a second-rope superplex and was fired up. He hit a discus clothesline and scored the pin. I enjoyed that.

Mortar defeated AJP at 9:57.

7. Gal vs. DJ Powers vs. Nico Silva vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin in a four-way for the Pro Wrestling Supershow Title. BRG is always a heel and the crowd was all over him. Silva is bald and thick and the crowd loves him. WWE ID prospect Gal is the champion here so he came out last; he inexplicably is a babyface here. Silva immediately hit a German Suplex on BG at the bell, so Gal hit a German Suplex on Powers for a nearfall. Gal and Silva (the babyfaces) then hit stereo bodyslams and tossed the heels to the floor. The babyfaces then shook hands and locked up. The heels began working over Gal; this feels like a tag match. Nico hit a back suplex on Powers at 5:00, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall.

Nico hit a German Suplex on DJ for a nearfall. Gal hit a German Suplex on BRG, then a chokeslam for a nearfall. DJ hit a sunset flip powerbomb off the ropes. They did a Tower Spot out of the corner at 9:00 and everyone was down. Gal flipped DJ in the air, and Nico caught DJ and hit a stunner. BRG hit a stunner on Nico for a nearfall at 10:30. BRG grabbed a title belt, but Gal confiscated it. Nico hit a Death Valley Driver on BRG. Gal hit Nico with the belt! That should turn him heel! Gal hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Nico! However, DJ Powers kicked Gal, covered Nico, and stole the pin! New champion! The crowd popped for the title change; I think DJ and Gal just did a double-turn, with DJ as a babyface.

DJ Powers defeated Gal, Nico Silva, and Brett Ryan Gosselin to win the Pro Wrestling Supershow Title at 11:56.

Final Thoughts: I enjoy these shows, even though I do wish there was commentary. A strong main event takes best match, and while I don’t love having a pin 22 seconds into a match, Waller-Magnum take second. Waves & Curls vs. Tunis & Hollister takes third, but I’ll say it again — Waves & Curls are so wildly popular everywhere else, it just feels like a big mistake to have them as heels here.