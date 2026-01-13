Pro Wrestling Supershow “New Years Bash” results: Vetter’s review of “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. Pedro Dones and Steven Stetson, Waves & Curls vs. Star Struck

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Supershow “New Years Bash”

January 2, 2026, in Brockton, Massachusetts, at VFW Post 1046

Available via IndependentWrestling.TV

This show was just released this week on IWTV. As always, these family-friendly PWS shows pack this venue. Notable is these shows don’t have commentary, and I know that turns off some viewers.

* The injured Brett Ryan Gosselin came out, elbow in a sling, and he berated the crowd. He jawed at TK O’Ryan (who was in ROH during the Sinclair era). TK got in the ring to hit BRG, but he was attacked by Donny Staxx, and our first match was underway!

1. TK O’Ryan vs. Donny Staxx (w/BRG). A ref ran in and signaled for the bell at 00:18 to officially begin our opener. I’ve seen Donny here a few times and he’s similar to Max Caster and he’s decent in the ring. Staxx hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 2:00. BRG choked O’Ryan. Tk fired back with a Saito Suplex, and he applied a Texas Cloverleaf, and Staxx quickly tapped out. I believe TK had retired due to repeated concussions, so it’s nice to see him taking a handful of dates.

TK O’Ryan defeated Donny Staxx at 3:34/official time of 3:16.

2. “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan vs. “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene. On paper, this is the top match of the show. W&C are inexplicably heels here — the crowd loves singing along to Whitney Houston, but they don’t come out to “Dance With Somebody” when they are heels! They attacked Star Struck from behind, and all four immediately brawled to the floor. The taller Jordan slammed Greene back-first on the apron. Brandyn struck Channing’s arm with a chair! The ref called for a medic to come check on Channing, and he was helped to the back. We got a bell to officially begin at 3:02! It appears Greene is going to try to fight this match two-on-one!

Greene hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Waves & Curls did some quick team moves and took turns working over Greene. Again, Channing is gone, so Anthony has no one to tag out to. Brandyn hit a knee drop across the forehead at 7:00. Greene hit a suplex on Jaylen, then a clothesline on Jordan, and a running neckbreaker on Jordan, and he was fired up. They fought to the floor, but Jordan ran into the guardrail. Channing returned to ringside! He got the hot tag at 9:30. His left shoulder was taped up.

Channing hit a spear into the corner on Jordan, then a suplex. He grabbed each heel and hit a double DDT. Jordan hit a spinning heel kick on Channing. Greene sprayed some fluid in Jordan’s face! In the ring, Brandyn got a jackknife cover rollup to pin Channing. Fun match; everyone knew it was just a matter of time before Channing returned to the match.

“Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan defeated “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene at 12:32/official time of 9:30.

3. Ryan Clancy vs. Matt Magnum. Magnum is a bald, short, ring veteran. Clancy really had a strong 2025 and has emerged as among the best of the Northeast. We got the bell, but Matt rolled to the floor to jaw at some young kids in the front row. (And that is why I love these family-friendly shows. The young kids get so into it!) We got an intense lockup, and Matt stalled some more. Ryan grabbed the left arm and tied up Matt. They got into a knuckle lock and a test of strength. Matt threw Clancy shoulder-first into the corner at 5:30.

They went to the floor, where Matt whipped Clancy into the ring post, and he targeted the damaged shoulder. They got back into the ring with Matt in charge. He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:00. Ryan got up, and they traded punches, and Clancy hit some European Uppercuts and a monkey-flip, then a clothesline and a suplex for a nearfall at 9:30. He did a Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles. However, Magnum got a forward roll into a clean pin out of nowhere! Really good action.

Matt Magnum defeated Ryan Clancy at 10:18.

4. Erik Chacha and AJP vs. Elias Markopoulos and “The Difference” Tyler Brooks. Combined, these four don’t have a lot of matches under their belts. I’ve seen AJP a few times, notably in Fight Life Wrestling. I’ve seen Elias and Difference on prior PWS shows. Elias has short, dark hair. Tyler has longer, curly hair tied in the back. Elias and AJP opened. AJP hit a suplex on Brooks. Chacha tagged in at 3:30 and hit a senton on Brooks. Elias tagged back in, but Chacha unloaded some quick kicks on him.

Chacha hit some chops on Brooks. While standing on the floor, Elias tripped Chacha, allowing Tyler to slam Chacha for a nearfall at 6:00. The heels began working over the diminutive Chacha and stomped on him. Chacha hit a spin kick to Tyler’s head, and they were both down. Chaca made it to his corner, but AJP hopped off the apron and refused to tag in! Elias immediately hit a spear on Chacha for the pin. This wasn’t good, but they tried hard.

Elias Markopoulos and “The Difference” Tyler Brooks defeated AJP and Erik Chacha at 8:08.

5. DJ Powers vs. Nico Silva for the PWS New England Title. I’ve seen Nico here in the past; he’s a thick, bald man, not heavy but definitely thick. Silva quickly slammed the smaller Powers. He hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 0:30! Powers rolled to the floor to regroup. Silva leapt to the floor onto Powers, and they fought at ringside, with Nico in charge. Nico suplexed him back into the ring at 4:00 and got a nearfall; DJ immediately rolled right back to the floor.

Powers snapped Nico’s throat across the top rope. He jumped into the ring and hit a series of punches on Silva. Powers wrapped Nico’s arms around the ring post and worked over the shoulder. He threw Silva head-first into the ring post at 8:00. In the ring, Powers hit more punches and kept Silva grounded. He dropped Silva with a hard chop at 11:00. Nico hit a clothesline and a gutwrench suplex.

He tied Powers in a crossface in the center of the ring at 14:00, but DJ rolled him over for a nearfall. Nico accidentally struck the ref! Nico hit a standing powerbomb. Nico grabbed the title belt, but he tried the ‘Eddie spot,’ flipping the belt to DJ and collapsing. Silva put Powers on his shoulders and appeared to be going for a DVD, but Powers escaped and got a rollup with a jackknife cover for the clean pin!

DJ Powers defeated Nico Silva to retain the PWS New England Title at 16:13.

6. Dustin Waller vs. Shawn Knyte. I’ve liked what I’ve seen from Knyte (think Kofi!) in the past, so this could be really good. Quick reversals at the bell as they traded rollups and had a standoff. Waller hit a leg lariat and a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 1:30. Shawn snapped Waller’s throat over the top rope, and he hit a top-rope flying back elbow. He slammed Waller to the mat, applied a headlock, and was in charge. He hit some Irish Whips and kept control of the action.

Knyte hit a suplex at 6:30. Waller hit a brainbuster, and they were both down. Waller hit a plancha, then a springboard flying clothesline and a running splash to the mat for a nearfall, and they were both down at 8:30. He went for a Lethal Injection, but Knyte caught him and hit a German Suplex. Nice! Knyte hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. He hit a step-up enzuigiri and was fired up. Waller hit a leaping Flatliner, and this time he nailed the Lethal Injection for the pin. That was pretty good.

Dustin Waller defeated Shawn Knyte at 10:28.

7. Liviyah vs. Selena Hekate. Selena has long reddish hair; I just saw her wrestle Maki Itoh on a GCW show from Vermont in November. A nice pop for Liviyah; she still has a thick brace over her right elbow (she dislocated it Oct. 30 and just returned to action.) Basic reversals early on; they are both roughly 5’9″. Cagematch.net records show Liviyah has a 2-1 record in prior singles matches. Selena threw her shoulder-first into the corner post at 2:00, and Liviyah fell to the floor, and she sold the shoulder injury. In the ring, Selena hit some blows to the chest, then a sidewalk slam. Liviyah hit a Mafia Kick at 6:00, then a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Liviyah missed a move into the corner; Selena rolled her up with a handful of tights for the flash pin!



Selena Hekate defeated Liviyah at 6:34.

8. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. Pedro Dones and Steven Stetson. All four brawled at the bell, and they immediately went to the floor. Vincent threw Stetson over the guardrail, and those two fought into the crowd. Meanwhile, Dutch let kids in the front row chop Dones. Stetson stomped on Vincent and jawed at the nearby kids. Vincent whipped Stetson into the wall. All four continued to loop the room and brawl. Everyone finally returned to the ring at 5:00.

Stetson and Dones ‘wishboned’ Vincent’s legs, and they worked him over as Dutch was getting back to his feet in the corner. Stetson cranked back on Vincent’s head as he sat on Vincent’s lower back. Dutch was actually tied to the middle rope in the corner; he broke free at 10:30, and that popped the crowd. He got in the ring and hit a double clothesline and a series of shoulder tackles. He hit an Exploder Suplex on Dones for a nearfall, then he traded punches with Stetson. Dones hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Dutch finally hit the Black Hole Slam to pin Stetson. Solid brawl.

Vincent and Dutch defeated Pedro Dones and Steven Stetson at 13:29.

Final Thoughts: An okay show. Waller-Knyte was the best of the bunch. I had higher hopes for Waves & Curls-Star Struck, but I’ll rank it as second-best here. I’ll go with Magnum-Clancy for third. The main event was alright; it was a pretty standard brawl, but I’ll note we had no blood and no unnecessary blows to the head. Powers-Silva was fine but lacked some urgency. The only match I really didn’t like was the Chacha tag, but I liked the effort.

Some wrestlers are terrible babyfaces (Miz, Alberto Del Rio come to mind). Some wrestlers are great babyfaces but terrible heels (John Cena proved that in 2025). Well, I would have given up on Waves & Curls as heels a long time ago; they are just so incredibly over as babyfaces. It’s not just the entrance song, it’s their whole style. I do think commentary would help these shows; I don’t need it, but I know others will turn this off, especially if they don’t know the wrestlers.