WWE Raw on Netflix viewership: How did the first Raw of 2026 perform?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The January 5 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 3.2 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum.

Powell’s POV: The January 5 Raw finished tenth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after failing to crack the top ten the prior week. The last time Raw cracked the top ten was for the December 8 edition that had 2.5 global views. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)