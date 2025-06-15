Pro Wrestling Supershow “Wrestle Roulette” results: Vetter’s review of the show billed as having matches randomly selected by fans

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Supershow “Wrestle Roulette”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

June 6, 2025, in Brockton, Massachusetts, at VFW Post 1046

This is their typical venue. Fans were given cards and this is a ‘random draw’ of matches? Count me as skeptical that this will be random! Anyhow, the lighting is decent and the crowd is maybe 200. However, as is usual, PWS shows don’t have any commentary; I know that will be a deterrent for a lot of people.

1. Matt Magnum vs. Rylie O’Neil. Magnum is a bald ring vet. My first time seeing Rylie. He is white with tattooed arms and his dark hair was tied in a bun. Matt outwrestled him early, so Rylie rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, O’Neil hit a suplex at 3:00 and he tied up Magnum on the mat. Magnum hit a back suplex. Rylie hit a DDT for a nearfall at 6:00. Magnum hit a standing powerbomb and a top-rope flying headbutt for the pin. Solid match.

Matt Magnum defeated Rylie O’Neil at 6:42.

2. Nico Silva and Liviyah vs. “The Collective” Rylie O’Neil and Devin Justice. Nico is bald and fairly thick; I’ve seen him here before. Liviyah is the talented 18-year-old second-generation wrestler I’ve seen a lot of lately. The Collective ran in and attacked. Nico fought Devin, a short guy with a beard who looks a lot like Johnny Gargano. Devin jabbed Liviyah in the throat at 3:30 and The Collective began stomping on her in their corner. Nico finally got a hot tag and hit a German Suplex on Devin at 7:00. He hit a few more German Suplexes. Silva bodyslammed one heel onto the other. Liviyah and Nico hit stereo frog splashes for stereo pins.

Nico Silva and Liviyah defeated Rylie O’Neil and Devin Justice at 8:07.

* Again, we are seeing fans pick cards to randomly decide tonight’s matches. I’m not convinced that each card is unique, though.

3. TK O’Ryan vs. Erik Chacha. TK had been in ROH years ago but stepped away from the ring due to concussions, if I recall correctly. Chacha is decent, but he’s so much smaller than his male opponents. TK easily shoved him to the mat, and he tied up Erik on the mat. He applied a leg lock around the waist. Chacha got up and hit some spin kicks to the thighs at 5:00, then an enzuigiri in the corner. TK hit a Jackhammer-style slam for a believable nearfall at 6:30. He hit a second-rope bodyslam for the pin. Decent.

TK O’Ryan defeated Erik Chacha at 7:27.

4. Donny Staxx vs. Brad Hollister. I’ve compared Staxx to Dante Martin, or a bit like Max Caster. Hollister is shorter but thicker, and he easily dragged Staxx to the mat. Brad hit a shoulder tackle that dropped Staxx, then a side slam for a nearfall at 2:30. Staxx snapped a leg and targeted it; Brad got up and hit some punches but sold the pain in his leg. Staxx applied a half-crab. Brad hit a powerslam. He picked up Donny but his knee buckled, and it allowed Staxx to hit a stunner for a nearfall at 6:00. Staxx missed a frog splash. Brad cut him in half with a spear for the pin. Best match so far.

Brad Hollister defeated Donny Staxx at 7:23.

5. Dustin Waller vs. Love, Doug. An intense lockup to open. Dustin wore a tight-fitting long-sleeve, making him look like a lost Hardy brother. Doug struck him with a bouquet of flowers and hit a back suplex. Doug choked him in the ropes (he’s the heel in this one; I wasn’t sure who would be heel when I saw the match lineup) and he stayed in charge, keeping Dustin grounded. Dustin fired back with some flying shoulder blocks and a back suplex, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 4:30. Waller hit a second-rope superplex for the pin. Fine for the time given.

Dustin Waller defeated Love, Doug at 5:17.

6. Channing Thomas vs. Kylon King. They shook hands at the bell. They almost immediately rolled around on the mat in a series of nearfalls. Kylon hit a second-rope flying back elbow for a nearfall at 3:00. Kylon hit a rolling cannonball in the corner and a German Suplex at 5:00. Channing hit a leaping piledriver for the pin. Fine, short match; I hoped that would be longer, too.

Channing Thomas defeated Kylon King at 5:48.

7. Brett Ryan Gosselin and Little Mean Kathleen vs. Jaylen Brandyn and Anthony Greene. BRG and Brandyn opened; they are both heels and tried to end it quickly with one covering the other. LMK got in across from Greene; she got a rollup for a nearfall. Greene and BRG brawled to ringside, and Anthony pushed Brett’s face into the feet of fans in the front row. In the ring, they traded chops. Greene boydslammed LMK onto BRG at 5:30. Greene then picked up his teammate Brandyn and bodyslammed him onto BRG.

LMK stomped on Greene on the floor; BRG got a nearfall back in the ring. LMK and BRG worked over Greene. She tried to lift him, but she couldn’t get him up. Brett hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 7:30, then some elbow drops for a nearfall. Greene hit a running neckbreaker, then a brainbuster on Brett for a nearfall. Greene hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block to pin Brett. That was really entertaining. Greene pretty much won that on his own.

Jaylen Brandyn and Anthony Greene defeated Little Mean Kathleen and Brett Ryan Gosselin at 9:54.

8. DJ Powers vs. Anthony Greene vs. Liviyah vs. Brad Hollister in a four-way for the PWS Title. Powers was the champion entering the match… did the other three get into this match because they all won? Without commentary, it’s unclear. Liviyah and Greene locked up and traded basic offense. They rolled to the floor and circled DJ, and they whipped him into the ring post. DJ got in the ring. Brad rolled in, still selling the leg injury from earlier, and he punched DJ. Yes, DJ is the only heel in this one, so the babyfaces worked him over.

DJ hit a snap suplex on Liviyah at 3:00, then a bodyslam. Brad hit a release German Suplex on DJ. Channing hit a back suplex on Liviyah. Brad backed Greene into a corner and hit a series of punches to the ribs at 5:30. They started brawling into the crowd and away from the ring. Greene slammed DJ onto an open chair. Liviyah did a double-noggin-knocker on Greene and Brad. They whipped DJ onto some merchandise tables in the corner. The three babyfaces got into the ring, where Greene hit a superkick on Liviyah at 8:30, and Brad hit a German Suplex on Greene.

Greene hit a top-rope dive to the floor on Brad. Greene got back into the ring, but Liviyah cut him in half with a spear for a nearfall. Powers broke up the pin, hit a Pedigree on Liviyah, and got a believable nearfall at 10:00; I thought that was it. Brad hit his corkscrew Jackhammer for a believable nearfall. This has been very good. Brad hit a powerslam on Greene for a nearfall, then an Angle Slam for a nearfall. They did a tower spot out of the corner at 12:30 and they were all down. Greene hit his top-rope twisting crossbody block. Powers choked Liviyah in the corner. He avoided a missile dropkick from her, and he hit a frogsplash to pin her. A very good match.

DJ Powers defeated Liviyah, Brad Hollister and Anthony Greene in a four-way to retain the PWS Title at 13:56.

* Greene got on the mic and heaped praise on Liviyah, and the crowd got to their feet and gave her a standing ovation.

Final Thoughts: If you have IWTV, go out of your way to watch this main event. Greene was in NXT and routinely heads to NOAH in Japan. Hollister is a very good ring vet. DJ is just 20 and Liviyah is just 18. Those four put together a really good, highly-watchable four-way. Easily match of the night. The BRG/LMK tag match was second, and I’ll go with Hollister-Staxx for third. This was a fine show with my biggest complaint being that both matches with the Miracle Generation being under six minutes long. I’m indifferent on whether these matches were truly picked at random by a deck of cards. I just wish I knew why the four who put together that excellent main event were in it. Again, that leads to the biggest drawback — the lack of commentary. But yes, check out the main event if you have IWTV.