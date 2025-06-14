Defy Wrestling “Vortex” results (6/13): Vetter’s review of Sinner & Saint vs. C4 in a best of three falls match for the Defy Tag Team Titles, Megan Bayne vs. Nicole Matthews, Cedric Alexander vs. Starboy Charlie

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events and television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Defy Wrestling “Vortex”

June 13, 2025, in Seattle, Washington, at Washington Hall

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

Rich Bocchini and Paul Lazenby provided commentary. As always, this venue is packed with 500 or so fans. They keep the lights low, so lighting is merely okay.

1. “The Bollywood Boys” Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra vs. Ethan HD and Mike Santiago. The BB recently turned heel and were booed as they came to the ring. Santiago recently returned to the ring after a long absence. Ethan and Harv opened, and they immediately went to the mat. Rich said Harv’s recently silvered hair makes him look like a skunk. Gurv entered at 2:00 and focused on Ethan’s left arm, and hit some chops. Santiago tagged in, but the brothers worked him over. The brothers hit a team snap suplex for a nearfall at 7:00.

Harv hit a suplex on the thin mat at ringside. Gurv got a nearfall in the ring at 9:30. This has been at a fairly methodical pace. Ethan HD finally got a hot tag, and he hit a springboard spin kick for a nearfall on Gurv. Santiago hit a discus forearm on Gurv; Ethan got a jackknife cover for a nearfall, but Harv made the save, and all four were down at 11:30. The BB went for Sharpshooters, but both babyfaces fought free. Santiago hit a Death Valley Driver, dropping one brother on the other, and got a nearfall.

Ethan dove through the ropes and suddenly all four were down on the floor and we got a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, both brothers hit rope-assisted DDTs for nearfalls at 14:30; they got up and jawed at the ref. Ethan hit a springboard moonsault. Santiago hit a running buttbump in the corner, then a rolling cannonball. Harv tripped and crotched Ethan in the corner. The BB hit their Demolition-style team elbow drop and pinned Ethan HD. Decent match.

Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra defeated Mike Santiago and Ethan HD at 15:59.

2. Evan Rivers vs. Mark Wheeler. I’ve seen a lot of Wheeler in the indies between Toronto and Montreal, but this is his Defy debut; he is comparable to Bobby Roode. Rivers (always the heel here) attacked from behind, and we’re underway. Wheeler hit a dropkick. Rivers hit some chops; Wheeler fired back with his own chops. Wheeler hit a delayed vertical suplex on the thin mat at ringside at 3:00! Rivers kicked the ropes as Wheeler was getting into the ring to crotch him, and he took control. Evan tied him in a pretzel on the mat, and the crowd reacted, chanting “you sick f—!”

They got up and traded punches and Wheeler had a small cut near his right eye. Wheeler hit a Flatliner for a nearfall at 6:30. They traded rollups. Wheeler hit a twisting uranage for a nearfall. Rivers hit a diving forearm to the base of the neck for a believable nearfall and they were both down at 9:00. Rivers got a chair but the ref confiscated it. Wheeler hit an eye-poke, a superkick, and an inverted DDT for a believable nearfall. Rivers hit a low blow mule kick! He nailed a forward Finlay Roll and a moonsault going more than halfway across the ring for the tainted pin. Really good action; Lazenby heaped praise on both men.

Evan Rivers defeated Mark Wheeler at 10:42.

3. Marina Shafir vs. Vipress for the Defy Women’s Title. The bell rang, but it was nearly a minute in before they finally locked up and immediately went to the mat. Marina tied her in a bow-and-arrow, and they traded quick mat reversals. Vipress hit a flip dive to the floor. Vipress tossed some chairs at Shafir as they fought on the floor; Bocchini said the ref has discretion on the floor. They rolled into the ring at 4:30 but went right back to the floor, and Vipress shoved Marina head-first into the ring post. They got into the ring with Vipress in charge.

Marina hit some stiff kicks to the spine. Vipress hit a pump kick. Marina locked in a Masterlock. Vipress hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 7:30, and she stomped on Marina; this has been more competitive than many of Marina’s matches here. Marina went for a cross-armbreaker, but Vipress rolled through it to get a nearfall. Marina got up and landed several more stiff kicks. Vipress put her hair up, and they began trading strikes. Marina hit more stiff spine kicks, then a roundhouse kick to the ribs that sent Vipress to the floor at 10:00.

They brawled more on the floor, and Vipress again struck her with a chair. (They definitely should not be throwing chairs on the floor, especially since there aren’t guardrails. A fan could get hit.) Bocchini said that today is Shafir’s 400th day as champion. Vipress again shoved Marina head-first into the ring post, and they got into the ring. However, Marina grabbed her and applied Mother’s Milk submission hold; Vipress immediately got to the ropes. Vipress hit a running knee. She went for a Pedigree, but Marina escaped, and Marina hit a backbreaker over her knee. Marina got a Judo Throw, reapplied the Mother’s Milk belly-to-belly chokehold, and Vipress tapped out. That was great. The crowd gave them quite an ovation.

Marina Shafir defeated Vipress at 12:46.

4. Randy Myers vs. Joey Janela. Myers (the flamboyant DC Joker character) was replacing Artemis Spencer. He kissed several men in the crowd as he made his way to the ring. Bocchini said Myers is the last graduate of the Hart Dungeon. Some comedy that had our commentators laughing before the bell. It took a while, but we finally had a bell and they locked up. Joey hit a diving forearm. They went to the floor, and Myers lunged — Joey moved — and Myers kissed a fan in the front row. In the ring, Joey hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 2:30. The commentators praised Joey’s current conditioning.

Myers hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. He ripped off his shirt and hit a clothesline. Joey hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 5:30. They got up and traded chops. Joey tied him in a Crossface on the mat. Myers tied up Joey in a submission hold on the mat. Joey went to an ankle lock, but Myers escaped. Myers kissed Joey on the mouth, and Joey melted and didn’t fight it. Joey hit a clothesline. Myers hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 7:00. He dove through the ropes onto Joey.

Janela hit a flip dive over the top rope onto Myers on the floor. Myers hit a German Suplex onto the thin mat at ringside; Joey hit a Dragon Suplex onto that thin mat at 11:00, and they were both down at ringside; they both dove into the ring at the nine-count. Joey hit a Death Valley Driver; he celebrated and was booed. Janela nailed a Sunset Bomb out of the corner for a nearfall. He hit a Package Piledriver for a believable nearfall at 13:30, and the crowd popped for Myers’ kickout. Myers hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall.

Janela hit a buzzsaw kick. Myers hit a stunner and they were both down at 16:00 and the crowd chanted “Weirdo hero!” at Myers. They suplexed each other over the top rope to the floor, and Janela immediately hit a brainbuster on the thin mat at ringside. Joey dragged him into the ring, hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest, and got the pin. (Myers popped up a shoulder a fraction of a second too late, giving some confusion to me anyway if that was the finish).

Joey Janela defeated Randy Myers at 17:04.

Janela got on the mic and put over Myers, saying that his first match in this building a few years ago was against Myers. They each have won once. Janela then asked, Where is the champion, Clark Connors?! Janela said it is his destiny to win that belt from Clark. “There is no reason you aren’t in this building,” Janela said.

5. Cedric Alexander vs. Starboy Charlie. Charlie is fairly short, so Cedric had a significant height and muscle mass advantage. They immediately went to the mat, with Cedric tossing the kid around. Charlie sat on Cedric’s back, patted his head, and did a Fargo Strut at 2:00. Charlie hit a dropkick and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Cedric tossed Charlie and slammed him on the ring apron at 4:00. Back in the ring, Cedric hit a snap German Suplex, and that popped the crowd. He hit a second one, then a third, and got a nearfall.

They got up and traded chops. On the floor, Cedric again slammed Charlie onto the ring apron, and he got a nearfall at 7:30. Cedric hit yet another snap German Suplex. Charlie hit a spin kick to the forehead, and he was fired up, and he hit his kip-up Pele Kick, then a slingshot plancha to the floor. He dove through the ropes onto Cedric at 10:30, and the crowd came alive. Charlie hit a moonsault off a stage onto Cedric on the floor, and that got a big pop too. In the ring, Charlie missed a Shooting Starboy Press, and Cedric immediately hit a Michinoku Driver for a believable nearfall at 12:00. Cedric set up for the Lumbar Check, but Charlie blocked it. Charlie missed a Pele Kick.

Cedric hit a standing powerbomb, and he applied a crossface, but Charlie reached the ropes at 13:30. Charlie hit a Poison Rana out of nowhere, and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Charlie got some roll-ups for nearfalls. Charlie hit his Cosmic Swirl (standing corkscrew press) for a believable nearfall. He peeled down the straps of his singlet. Charlie again went for the top-rope Shooting Starboy Press, but Cedric got his knees up to block it. Cedric immediately hit the Lumbar Check (double knees to the spine) and scored the pin. That was really good. They shook hands and hugged.

Cedric Alexander defeated Starboy Charlie at 17:42.

6. Megan Bayne vs. Nicole Matthews. Matthews is maybe 5’10”, so this is a rare night where she is shorter than her opponent. She hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell. She tried a shoulder tackle, but Megan barely budged. Megan hit a belly-to-belly overhead release suplex and some chops in the corner. Megan hit a double-underhook suplex and got a nearfall at 1:30. She bodyslammed Matthews, then hit another one. Nicole hit a stiff kick to the spine, and she tied up Bayne’s legs on the mat. Matthews tied her in an Octopus-type hold and kept Bayne on her knees. Megan escaped and hit a running clothesline in the corner at 4:30.

She caught Matthews and hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall. Matthews hit a German Suplex; Megan hit one; Matthews hit one; Bayne hit one. Nicole snapped Megan throat-first across the top rope at 6:30. Megan stood on the bottom rope and hit a back suplex back into the ring! Matthews hit a Spider German Suplex out of the corner! Matthews hit a moonsault, but Megan popped to her feet and hit a flying clothesline, and they were both down at 8:00. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Matthews hit a standing neckbreaker, a stiff clothesline, a Northern Lights Suplex, and she switched to a cross-armbreaker, but Megan escaped at 10:00.

Bayne hit a diving clothesline and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Matthews avoided a Tombstone Piledriver and got a rollup for a nearfall. Nicole applied a half-crab, but Megan escaped. They fought on the ropes in the corner; Megan dropped underneath and hit a running powerbomb for a nearfall at 13:00, and they were both down. They got up and traded overhand chops. Matthews hit a buzzsaw kick. Bayne hit a leaping clothesline, then the Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. That was really good.

Megan Bayne defeated Nicole Matthews at 14:18.

7. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams (w/Evan Rivers) vs. “C4” Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas in a best of three falls match for the Defy Tag Team Titles. I’ve been saying for two years that “tonight is the night Rosas turns on Cody,” so let’s see if I’m finally right on this one. The commentators talked about how valuable Rivers has been in helping S&S win and retain the belts. These teams have fought multiple times. Travis and Cody opened, and Williams tied up Chhun’s legs on the mat, and neither man got the advantage. Judas tagged in for the first time at 6:00, so Guillermo also tagged in for the first time. (Yes, just the first two for six full minutes!) S&S hit some quick team moves on Rosas.

Icarus dropped Rosas with a clothesline for a nearfall at 8:00. C4 hit stereo dropkicks. Rosas hit a vertical suplex for a nearfall on Williams. S&S kept Rosas grounded and in their corner. Cody finally got a hot tag at 12:30 and hit a dropkick on Icarus and some jab punches. Travis began stomping on Cody on the floor; he pushed Chhun back in, so Judas could continue working Cody over. Travis hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 16:00. (Someone could join this match at this point and felt like they really hadn’t missed a thing. It’s not bad, but it’s been methodical; they’ve set a pace to go 30+ minutes.) Cody finally hit a DDT on Travis. Guillermo got a hot tag at 18:00, and he cleared the ring.

Rosas hit a senton, and he targeted Judas’ left arm. Travis and Cody both tagged back in. Cody hit a release suplex for a nearfall at 21:30. Travis applied a cross-armbreaker, and Chhun tapped out at 22:15! S&S is up 1-0. No break between falls, as S&S continued to work over Chhun in their corner. Williams hit a spinebuster for a nearfall, but Rosas made the save. Williams hit a handspring-back-clothesline on Cody for a nearfall, and he immediately went back to the cross-armbreaker; Rosas hit a senton to break it up, and Cody immediately rolled up Travis for a pin at 25:32! We’re tied at 1-1! S&S immediately stomped on both guys, and all four rolled to the floor.

They all began fighting at ringside. Up to this point, all but maybe 30 seconds had been fought in the ring. Judas threw chairs onto Rosas. Travis and Cody fought away from ringside. Judas and Guillermo got back into the ring and traded chops and forearm strikes. Icarus hit a plancha to the floor. Cody hit a dive through the ropes onto Travis. In the ring, Cody hit a jumping knee on Icarus, but Icarus clipped the back of Chhun’s knee, and Cody fell and clutched at the damaged leg. Guillermo and Judas suplexed off the top rope to the floor on the other two (and some security guards!), and all four were down on the floor at 32:30.

All four dove back into the ring before a count-out. They all got up and traded punches. Evan Rivers ran into the ring at 35:30, but Cody dumped him to the floor. C4 hit some superkicks on Travis. Rosas hit a powerbomb for a visual pin, but Rivers pulled the ref to the floor. Guillermo dove through the ropes onto Rivers. S&S hit their team Angels Wings faceplant on Cody for a believable nearfall. Rosas dove into the ring and laid his body over Cody’s to protect him, but Judas tossed Rosas to the floor. Rosas hit a German Suplex on Icarus on the ring apron at 38:30 and a flying mid-ring cannonball on Travis. Cody hit a double Cody Cutter on S&S; Rosas covered Williams for a nearfall. Rosas hit a Snow Plow-style brainbuster on Williams for a nearfall. S&S hit their team Angels Wings on Cody and got the pin. A very good match.

“Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams defeated “C4” Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas, 2-1, at 40:25.

Final Thoughts: A very good show, top-to-bottom. Cedric vs. Starboy Charlie was supremely watchable and earned best match. Marina-Vipress was insanely good; easily the best match I’ve seen from Vipress and also top five I’ve seen from Marina, and that takes second. The main event takes third. As I noted, not that it was bad, but there really were no signature or memorable spots in the first 15+ minutes of that match. If someone doesn’t want to watch a 40-minute main event, I seriously would say it’s acceptable to fast-forward to the 15-minute mark and watch from there.

A lot to like here. Matthews and Bayne beat the crap out of each other. Wheeler made a good showing in his debut here. The crowd enjoyed the antics of Myers-Janela more than I did. The opener didn’t quite work for me; the Bollywood Boys are much better babyfaces than heels, and Santiago is clearly a step slower in the ring now. I’m not a fan of MMA so I didn’t know Paul Lazenby as this show began, but I really liked his insight and commentary as he talked about his MMA background and wove it into his commentary in calling the action. This show overall gets a big thumbs up.