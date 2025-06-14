Mads Krugger on his contract status with MLW, working with Jacob Fatu before he signed with WWE

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News NEWS TICKER

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Mads Krugger

On his contract status with MLW: “I’m still with ’em. I re-signed last summer. I started back last January, and then after a couple shows, they were like, ‘Hey, we really want you to come back and be with us,’ and I was like, ‘Sure.’ Everything was going great, and I was really happy to be back, and I like where things are going, the locker room’s phenomenal, and we keep adding new people to that. It felt like a good thing to do, the right thing to do, and I haven’t been disappointed a year later, and I’ve got another year, and hey, doesn’t (look) like anything’s gonna stop right now. So, it’s going great.”

On working with Jacob Fatu while he was wrapping up with MLW: “And then, it wasn’t long after that that I left (MLW) the first time. I had just different things happen, and then I actually got injured, and so it was just I asked for my release and was given it. But then, when I come back, last January, that was literally Fatu on his way out the door and I would be told later that when the conversation (came) up about who would he wanna do something with to kind of end this thing, he wanted to work with me and I thought that was so awesome that that was kind of my foot back into the door and it all kind of happened at the same time. It was perfect timing, perfect storm, and so we got to finish that thing off with me coming back and him moving on to greater things. Like I said, he’s one of those honest people and he doesn’t mind talking good about somebody even if they’re not around, and I know he’s told other people that — how much he enjoyed working with me and things like that so that’s — hey, he doesn’t have to do that. Nobody has to do that, but he’s one of those people.”

Krügger is helping out behind the scenes at MLW: “I really hope to get into the production and the backstage part of it. I’ve already took that step with MLW, and some of the things I’m doing behind the scenes. I love pro wrestling, I love the storytelling, I love creating stories, and I’m enjoying starting to tap into that aspect of it and telling stories for someone besides myself and seeing what else I can create here besides just for me.”

On a WWE tryout offer and why he opted to sign with MLW: “They (WWE) did reach out, right after — it was so funny. Right after MLW contacted me, it was two weeks later that I got a call from William Regal. My youngest son had just been born, and I was walking through a Kroger grocery store, and the phone rang, and I looked down, and it said WWE, and I remember I was just staring at the phone, and I didn’t know what to do. I was like, ‘What the –’ and I look up and the buggie’s just kind of moving up towards the aisle and my baby’s sitting in the — I was like, ‘Oh shit…’ I answered the phone. But they were offering me the tryout. They wanted me to come down. I was like, What is happening? Where is all this coming from? But, I’ve learned now, later, now that I’m kind of deeper into this, that everybody knows everything that’s going on, whether they’re supposed to or not (he laughed). Nobody’s not clued in on what’s happening. But they offer me a tryout.

“I told ’em that I was talking to MLW. They kind of asked me, ‘Well, when do they want you to sign by?’ And I told them, I said, ‘I think they wanna try to get it done pretty quick,’ and I told MLW… They said, ‘Hey, go do it. Did they ask when they wanna do it?’ And I said, ‘They said they wanna do it as quick as they can’ and he said, ‘Well, let us know when they can get you in and then, do that and we’ll decide, you know, if you wanna sign with us or not.’ So I let ’em know. They set up a date for a tryout and then called me back and moved the tryout to the following spring, and MLW absolutely did not wanna wait that long. So I kind of just said, ‘Hey –’ I talked to some people that I knew and were kind of friends with, and they said, ‘Look, man, chances are you go do a tryout, nobody really knows who you are. They’re probably not gonna sign you that day unless it’s just, they have something for you right then.’ He said, ‘Just go get the TV experience and do the three years with them and you’ll be okay,’ and then it actually worked out because there would have never been a tryout because there were not tryouts in the spring and there were a lot of changes in the WWE… So I made the best decisions I possibly could.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, the Mads Krugger gimmick, Krule, MLW, Court Bauer, Hammerstone, his feud with Jaco Fatu, the NWA, TNA, NXT, AEW, and more. H/T to Fightful for the transcription.